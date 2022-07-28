Bill Everhart: Keeping up with campaigning in the commonwealth

A few observations on state politics and government as the Sept. 6 primaries begin to appear on the horizon.
GOP gubernatorial hopefuls face off
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, of Whitman, and Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty, who will face off in the Sept. 6 Republican gubernatorial primary, had their first debate recently. And potentially their last.
The debate was held on the radio show of right-wing Boston media figure Howie Carr. Doughty, a political moderate, wants more debates on various media platforms, but Diehl, a Donald Trump acolyte, only wants to debate on friendly media outlets. How does Diehl think he will reach a wider audience in the general election if he insists on a home-court advantage for debates?
During the debate, Doughty declared that Diehl, who was trounced four years ago by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, “is running a campaign that is targeted to Alabama, and here we are in Massachusetts. So he is going to lose [a general election.] I know it. We all know it.”
Diehl countered by predicting a “red wave” in November, but with Republicans constituting less than 10 percent of registered voters in the state, it is difficult to imagine from where this wave will emerge.
In the wake of the recent Jan. 6 Committee hearing revealing the extent of then-President Trump’s dereliction of duty in failing to condemn the insurrection he had instigated, editorials in the Murdoch-owned New York Post and in the conservative Wall Street Journal declared that Trump was not worthy of a second term in office.
The Teflon Don has so far escaped repercussions from Republicans for his various abominations, and he may again for his “big lie” about the integrity of the 2020 election, but those two editorials suggest that the scales may be falling from the eyes of some Trump apologists.
If that is the case, it would be bad for Trump as well as for Trump cultists like Diehl.
Super PAC’s presence not so super in LG race
The presence of a super PAC has stirred up the traditionally polite Democratic race for lieutenant governor.
Leadership for Mass. is supporting Kim Driscoll in the three-person Democratic primary. Super PACs, which enable wealthy donors to bundle huge amounts of money, are like supermassive black holes sucking the oxygen out of political races. They are seen most often at the federal election level.
The major donor to Leadership for Mass. is Christopher Collins, a wealthy real estate investor who has donated heavily to Republican candidates, among them Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Mitt Romney during his presidential campaign. Driscoll’s two rivals, state Sen. Eric Lesser and state Rep. Tami Gouveia, accuse Driscoll of taking money from a donor who opposes Democratic causes and candidates. Collins has in the past donated to Democrats, including Attorney General Maura Healey.
The politics of the donor is less worrisome than the PAC’s presence in the race. Super PACs are basically unregulated, and while they are not supposed to coordinate activities with candidates, try enforcing that.
The birth of super PACs was triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the 2010 case Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission that freed corporations from regulations designed to prevent the wealthy from having a disproportionate impact on elections. It is one of a long list of disastrous decisions by an extremist court majority that culminated recently with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
MBTA’s perennial problems persist
Departing Gov. Charlie Baker has promised to produce a new funding system for the perennially over-budget and trouble-plagued Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority. If the plan doesn’t remove the funding burden from the Berkshires and other regions of the state not served by the Boston-centric authority, it should guarantee that the Berkshires gets its money back in funding for the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority and east-west rail.
The MBTA’s problems preceded the Baker administration, but he did promise to fix them, so after eight years he can’t complain about finger-pointing when critics point out the authority’s recent screw-ups. Two people have been killed in accidents over the past year and a woman had to jump into the Mystic River earlier this month to escape a train car that caught fire on a bridge. Cost overruns continue, and after bragging a few years ago that it had reduced costs by laying off employees, management now complains that it is understaffed. With the MBTA, it is always something.
Maybe Baker will come up with a masterful budget plan for the authority, but after all these years it is impossible to believe anything will change for the better. The next governor will be the latest governor to confront an agency whose dysfunction has burdened the whole state.
Berkshire campaign stops
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Healey made a campaign swing through Pittsfield and North Adams recently, demonstrating familiarity with local issues, some of that gained through her work as attorney general. A couple county appearances this fall would indicate that she is serious when she promises to address Berkshire issues if elected governor.
Diehl won’t be coming out this way, and it would be a waste of time if he did. The election results of 2016 and 2020 demonstrated clearly that this is not Trump country. Doughty probably won’t but should. If the Sept. 6 Republican primary is close, a few hundred Republican and independent votes could tip the scales in his favor.
Gov. Baker made occasional pilgrimages to the Berkshires, but he had a tough act to follow. We were spoiled by eight years of Gov. Deval Patrick, who has a home in Richmond.
Republican Gov. William Weld was a surprisingly regular visitor to the Berkshires, and speculation was that Weld, while heading to his retreat in the Adirondacks, found it easy enough to jump off the Lee turnpike exit for a Berkshire tour before heading west again. Weld would neither confirm nor deny that this was his strategy.