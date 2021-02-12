The nation just got through a vicious election season and now Massachusetts has officially embarked upon the 2022 campaign season. Blame, or credit, goes to former Pittsfield state Sen. Ben Downing.
Downing became the first candidate to declare for governor when he announced earlier this week that he would seek the Democratic nomination. The field will be filling out in the months ahead, with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a high-profile critic of Gov. Charlie Baker, the likely front-runner should she decide to run. Baker, a popular two-term Republican governor, would be a formidable foe for the Democratic nominee, but it is unusual for a Massachusetts governor to pursue a third term. The last was Michael Dukakis, who was out of office for four years after his first term and then reelected for two more terms.
Downing was elected to the state Senate as a 24-year-old wunderkind in 2006 and probably could have been state-senator-for-life for the sprawling western district. However, fulfilling a promise not to serve for more than 10 years, he didn’t run for a sixth term in 2016, instead joining the Boston-based solar energy firm Nexamp, which was in keeping with his passion for renewable energy and battling climate change. It was always assumed in political circles that he would run for public office again and here he is.
As a state senator, Downing was a progressive Democrat strong on issues of social and economic equality and assuring that all areas of the state, including the largely rural west, got their fair share from Boston. He made it clear in his campaign announcement that these issues would continue to be his focus on the gubernatorial campaign.
Gov. Baker has effectively sold himself to voters as a cool-headed and capable manager, and on balance he has been a good chief executive for the state. But that aura of wise manager has absorbed a few blows that Downing could exploit. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority continues to be a hot mess, defying the governor’s reform efforts and draining dollars from all over the state, including the Berkshires. Scandals at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and Department of Children and Families have removed some of the luster from Baker’s rep as a manager and tamer of bureaucracies.
Should Baker not run, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito surely will pursue the top office. She is tied closely to Baker, and will benefit from his strengths and be saddled with his weaknesses. Polito has been charged over the years to serve as an emissary to town and city officials and has earned good marks from Democrats and Republicans in doing so. It can be assumed that the Donald Trump dead-enders who dominate the state Republican Committee will muster a gubernatorial candidate from the radical right. Republican dysfunction is personified in Massachusetts by a state committee that is constantly at war with a popular, twice-elected Republican governor. Baker’s crimes? He is seen as too moderate and was highly critical of Trump, the man who cost Republicans the White House and both houses of Congress.
The Trump cultist who gets the nod from the state Republican hierarchy will get squashed in the party primary by Baker or Polito. Say this for Baker: Whatever you think of his policies, if he lost an election he wouldn’t incite a mob to storm the Statehouse. And Polito will never warn of Jewish space lasers starting fires in the Berkshire forests.
Berkshire natives haven’t fared well in gubernatorial politics since Republican Winthrop Crane of Dalton served as governor from 1900 to 1903. Republican Lt. Gov. Jane Swift, of North Adams, moved into the top office when Paul Cellucci left for the Canadian ambassadorship but she was bullied by Mitt Romney and the party hierarchy into not running for governor when her abbreviated term ended. Democrat Martha Coakley, of North Adams, lost to Baker in 2014, four years after she lost to Republican Scott Brown in a special Senate election. Downing has lived in East Boston for four years, giving him some important big-city links, but Coakley was well-established inside the Route 128 belt when she ran for office.
In his favor, Downing boasts 10 solid years of Beacon Hill experience, and because he started so early he is still a young man at 39. His brand of progressive politics sells in Massachusetts.
Like President Joe Biden, who suffered grievous personal tragedies in his life, Downing lost his father, popular Berkshire District Attorney Gerard Downing, to a heart attack at age 52, and a younger brother, Nate, to a genetic heart condition. Downing said in his campaign announcement that those personal losses gave him empathy for others, and after the last four years, empathy is likely to be a selling point with voters going forward.
So Downing is out of the blocks first, his fate uncertain in the long run for governor. But the race will be better for him being in it.