Bill Everhart: As Pittsfield mayoral field widens, tighter focus on budget is needed

City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky is running for mayor of Pittsfield Her entrance into the race means that two at large city council positions will be open in the coming election.

It’s appropriate that the budget process motivated City Councilor Karen Kalinowsky to announce a run for mayor of Pittsfield. The annual budget argument exposes the fault lines that shake Pittsfield politics.

Kalinowsky’s decision changes the dynamics of the race, which now includes four candidates, assuming all collect the required signatures to make the ballot. On the right are Kalinowsky and Craig Gaetani, who oppose a political establishment they claim spends too much and cares too little about financially struggling taxpayers. Both have run unsuccessfully for mayor, with Kalinowsky now running from a high-profile councilor-at-large position.

From the left, City Council President Peter Marchetti, who narrowly lost a previous run for mayor, is the progressive establishment candidate while former City Councilor John Krol will try to carve out a spot as the candidate who will unify the traditional warring factions of Pittsfield politics. Assuming no one else enters the race, two of these four contenders will emerge from the Sept. 19 preliminary and square off in the general election.

Kalinowsky is one of four councilors who generally oppose tax hikes and water and sewer fee increases on the grounds that insufficient consideration was given to senior citizens and low-income residents. The implication is that these groups somehow don’t benefit from their tax dollars. They benefit from money spent on roads, schools and crime prevention like everyone else, and dollars spent on social safety net programs benefit them specifically.

Back when General Electric fueled Pittsfield’s glory days, it wasn’t necessary to ask much of taxpaying residents. As GE made its devastating retreat, city officials didn’t bite the bullet and increase taxes elsewhere to compensate. The argument was compassion for beleaguered taxpayers, but the result was an underfunded city, and it wasn’t until the administration of Mayor James Ruberto that the city began to fully face up to painful budget realities.

The water and sewer plant saga is instructive. The Environmental Protection Agency established new standards on discharges into the Housatonic River 15 years ago, triggering a series of appeals and dragging of feet. A rainy day fund was created that the city has raided to pay for structural improvements and “unexpected” but inevitable operational increases. Postponing water and sewer rate hikes during the height of the pandemic might have been done out of compassion, but it led to even larger increases down the line.

Grousing about the EPA doing its job and waiting until the agency threatens the city with fines before taking action isn’t protecting taxpayers, it’s failing them. The same goes for delaying necessary fee increases. Clean water and rivers come with a price, and the city wasn’t paying that price during the years its water and sewer fees were below the state average. Now, Pittsfield is paying catch-up and the sticker shock that could have been avoided delivers a gut punch.

Budgets, taxes and fees should be at the center of a lively mayoral campaign this fall, and those who want to reduce taxes for some or all residents must be specific about what they as mayor would cut from the budget. Promising to trim “fat” — a common non-position at all levels of politics — won’t be good enough. This should extend to the races for City Council, which too often revolve around generalities as candidates strive not to be pinned down or offend anyone.

Pittsfield City Council meeting errupts in chaos as Councilor Charles Kronick issues charter objections over year-end bills The move, made just days before the city shuts its books on this fiscal year, could put Pittsfield at odds with state budget regulations.

Council candidates should also go on record with their views on the charter objection, which enables one councilor to throw a monkey wrench into the workings. On Tuesday, Councilor Charles Kronick, who has employed this poison pill before, brought matters to a halt as the council and Tyer administration sought funding to cover end-of-fiscal-year deficits before Friday. These funds were either union negotiated or unanticipated expenses, largely snow related, but Kronick berated Finance Director Matthew Kerwood for apparently lacking the psychic powers to anticipate them.

Kronick surely envisions himself as a champion of the taxpayer, but in reality his charter objection forced a peeved Marchetti to schedule another council session for three days later to address the budget deficit before the costs fell on the backs of taxpayers. This is where it got ugly, as Kronick’s remark about the bars waiting tonight apparently prompted an enraged Councilor Kevin Sherman to tell Kronick to inform Sherman’s daughter as to why he will miss her soccer game.

This should be a hotly contested election season. If not, something is really wrong in Pittsfield.