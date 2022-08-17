Bill Everhart: Salman Rushdie embodies the bravery demanded of good writers — and he's paid dearly for it

Three or four years ago, Salman Rushdie walked into Tocqueville, a Manhattan restaurant where I was having dinner with a friend. He and another gentleman sat down for dinner at a table practically in the center of the room.

This being New York City, no one was going to behave like a rube and rush over for an autograph. But diners, including the two at our table, cast cautious glances at Rushdie and knowing glances at one another. The renowned author, most famous for the novel “The Satanic Verses,” chatted with his dinner companion, either ignoring or unaware of the mild buzz in the crowded room. No security detail was in evidence.

Shortly after publication of “The Satanic Verses” in 1988, Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini declared a fatwa — essentially a death sentence — on Rushdie for supposedly blaspheming Islam. Ten years later, the Iranian government put some distance between itself and the fatwa and Rushdie began appearing more often in public, usually with some security. The fatwa, however, was never officially lifted.

Still, here was Rushdie dining in a Manhattan restaurant, and not at a table tucked away in a corner or in a back room. In interviews, the British-born Rushdie talked often of his affection for his adopted home of New York City and the ease in which he could move around its streets. When asked how he could be comfortable doing so in light of the fatwa, he would reply to interviewers with some variation of “I have to live my life.”

At Tocqueville, he was doing just that.

In 2017, several episodes of the HBO comedy “Curb Your Enthusiasm” were devoted to writer-star Larry David’s ill-advised plan to pen a Broadway version of the Rushdie story to be called “Fatwa! The Musical.” David goes on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show to plug the idea, and during the course of the interview does a crass impression of the current Iranian ayatollah, who immediately declares a fatwa on him.

The panic-stricken David decides he needs advice from Rushdie. Celebrities regularly play themselves, or exaggerated versions, on “Curb Your Enthusiasm, but it was nevertheless a shock to see Rushdie offering advice to David. And it was a pleasant surprise to find that Rushdie has real comic chops.

Advising the disguised David to “stop acting like a wuss,” Rushdie confides to him that the fatwa creates an aura of danger that is attractive to women. (This leads to a series of episodes in which Pittsfield-born actor-director-producer Elizabeth Banks, playing a richly funny version of herself, becomes romantically involved with David.)

Rushdie’s concluding bit of advice to David about dealing with a fatwa is: “It’s there. f--- it.”

Appearing on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” must have been fun for Rushdie but also liberating. In portraying himself as a cynic who uses the fatwa to entice women and avoid having to pick up people at the airport, Rushdie at least partially lifted the cloud of living martyrdom around him that he must have found suffocating.

Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. However, the official, Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the bloodshed. The spokesman said Monday that Iran does not “consider anyone deserving reproach, blame or even condemnation, except for (Rushdie) himself and his supporters." Iran has in the past denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, even though prosecutors and Western governments have attributed such attacks to Tehran.

On Friday, Rushdie was viciously attacked by a knife-wielding man while preparing to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in Western New York. Security was light but Rushdie has appeared in public with little or no security in recent years. He is said to be recovering, but his injuries are grievous and the path back to health is likely to be long.

The New Jersey man charged in the attack was born nine years after the fatwa against Rushdie was declared. He has apparently not explained his motive for attacking the author, but it seems clear.

It’s difficult to imagine what it has been like for Rushdie to live for so long under the shadow of a death sentence brought because as a gifted writer he did what he was called upon to do: write and, ideally, inform and educate. However, a nation plagued in recent years by politically, societally and religiously fueled rage and venom has at least had a taste.

If anyone back at Tocqueville had mustered up the temerity to approach Rushdie and ask for advice on living beneath this pall, what might he have said in response? Maybe “You’ve got to live your life,” or perhaps even more succinctly, “It’s there. f--- it.” Ideally, he will say one, either or both as soon as he is able.