Bill Everhart: Sizing up the sizable list of potential ballot questions

The 34 ballot questions certified last week by Attorney General Andrea Campbell now begin their long march to the Nov. 5, 2024, election. Most of these questions will drop by the wayside in the year ahead.
Well, ideally they will. Government by referendum is cumbersome and confusing, often intentionally so. Referendums ask the people to make decisions that the people chose their elected officials to make. The practice is defensible when a hot-button issue is so hot that elected officials can’t bring themselves to act on it. That is how Massachusetts became the first state to legalize gay marriage and, more recently, how gambling and cannabis sales were legalized.
The certified questions for 2024 aren’t as hot as those mentioned above, but some could significantly impact the state. To get on the ballot, advocates must collect roughly 74,000 signatures or 3 percent of the votes cast for governor in the most recent state election. The Legislature must sign off on them early next year, but inaction can be bypassed by the collection of another 12,000 signatures. It should be noted that some of the 34 questions are redundant as advocates use different wordings to attempt to assure that one makes the ballot.
MCAS requirement
The Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System exam was designed as a benign tool to help determine what schools and students needed extra educational assistance. It quickly became weaponized against schools, districts and the teachers within them regarded as deficient for reasons that are largely socioeconomic.
Requiring students to pass the MCAS exam to receive a high school diploma further weaponized the test. Twenty years later, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is leading an effort to put a question eliminating the graduation requirement on the ballot.
Advocates argue that the requirement benefits students adept at taking standardized tests while punishing those who are not. Students with learning disabilities or lacking fluency in English are those who suffer the most, and indeed the MTA can point to significant gaps in MCAS among students of different racial backgrounds.
The business community is an advocate of MCAS and will fight this referendum. The MTA will argue that the ballot question wouldn’t get rid of MCAS but would eliminate a state provision that is unfair to students and punishes schools that depend on high graduation rates to meet state requirements.
Early line: The question makes the ballot and passes.
Rent control
Rep. Mike Connolly, D-Cambridge, is the main advocate of a ballot question that would eliminate a 1994 state ban on rent control and enable cities and towns to establish their own rules and regulations related to rent. Although the momentum is coming from Boston and surrounding communities, passage would impact the Berkshires, including Pittsfield with its escalating rents for apartments.
Advocates maintain that high rents are forcing people to leave Massachusetts, helping fuel the state’s decline in population. In the Berkshires, high rents are a component of a lack of affordable housing that discourages businesses from coming here or expanding here and prevents people from living in the pricey towns they work in. The latter is an issue that Great Barrington in particular has tried to confront.
Perhaps it would be helpful to retire the phrase “affordable housing,” which has become a signal to NIMBYs to grab their pitchforks and torches and hit the streets and social media to oppose needed housing measures and try to put fences around housing complexes that succeed in gaining approval. Replace the offending phrase with “workforce housing,” which better tells residents of the county exactly what is at stake.
As far as the ballot question goes, the real estate industry is already lining up against it, and Homes For Massachusetts, a statewide housing justice group, criticized Connolly in the Boston Globe for moving forward unilaterally.
Early line: The question doesn’t make the ballot.
Democracy initiatives
A couple of ballot questions related to elections made the cut, and the first question to ask in assessing them is whether they encourage or discourage voting.
A question allowing residents to register to vote on Election Day would arguably encourage voting, although it would also burden harried town and city clerks. There is really no reason to wait until Election Day to register.
More worrisome is a referendum requiring that voters bring photo identification to their polling places. This supposedly will “affirm the integrity of the electoral process.” That integrity is affirmed with every election.
It is the Republicans complaining about unsubstantiated voter fraud claims with every defeat who threaten the integrity of the election process. This includes former President Donald Trump, who tried to overturn an election he lost fair and square, and acolytes like Kari Lake, who is still making claims about election fraud nearly a year after she lost the race for Arizona governor.
Until the political right can demonstrate that substantial voter fraud exists beyond conspiracy theories involving dishonest poll workers and corrupt voting machine companies, there should be no measures instituted to make it more difficult to vote.
The list goes on
There’s plenty more coming, including a proposal to suspend the gas tax every time the price goes over $3 a gallon, which would be most of the time. As gas tax revenue goes largely to highway projects and repairs, passage would assure a dramatic decline in road conditions across the state.
It’s important to read ballot referendum questions carefully and, when possible, find out who or what group is behind the “residents for kittens and rainbows”-type questions and what they might be hiding. It’s a tough job, but voters, with help from the media, have to do it.