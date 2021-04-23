The February 2020 Academy Awards ceremony got in just under the wire before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the nation and the world. Like nearly everything else, the movie world was changed in ways that had been unimaginable.
Sunday, the Oscars, delayed by two months, will celebrate the best films of the pandemic-marred year.
Very few of these movies actually showed up in movie theaters, but that was 2020, as well as the first few months of 2021.
Nonetheless, 2020 was graced with some fine films. Three Best Picture nominees with social and political significance are profiled below.
We can thank the streaming services for bringing those movies into our living rooms, but that thanks is heavily qualified. Each streaming service seemed to have one or two Oscar-nominated films, so costs mounted for film buffs trying to catch up with them. Your friendly neighborhood Spectrum cable service charged $20 for a prominent Oscar contender upon release on its On Demand channel.
Nomadland
Movies should be seen in movie theaters, at least upon initial release.“Nomadland,” (Hulu) with its spectacular Western vistas and mammoth, soul-sucking Amazon warehouse, is a prime example among the Best Picture nominees of a film that would benefit from a big screen. A fictionalized film based on a nonfiction book, “Nomadland” tracks the new breed of nomads who travel the nation in ramshackle RVs. There is certainly a spirit of adventure present in the film, but an aura of desperation dominates.
Lost jobs and homes, broken marriages and a failed social safety net forced these largely middle-class Americans to live in their campers and chase minimum-wage jobs with hugely profitable corporations. Beijing-born director Chloe Zhao, a graduate of Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, may be poised to become the first woman of color to win a Best Director Oscar.
Following the verdict in the murder trial of George Floyd, President Joe Biden said the protests of Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minnesota police officer reminded him of the protest movement of 1968. Two Best Picture Oscar nominees, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (On Demand) and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” (Netflix) vividly recall that year and that era.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Fred Hampton, the charismatic leader of the Illinois branch of the Black Panthers and the creator of the Rainbow Coalition, powerfully portrayed by Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya, was the messiah of “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Hampton’s ability to rally African Americans against racial injustice earned him the wrath of infamous FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. The agency recruited Bill O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), a petty Chicago criminal, to infiltrate the Illinois Panthers and act as the FBI’s Judas.
The assassination of Hampton in December 1969 personified the concept of institutional racism. Three institutions — the city of Chicago, Cook County and the federal government — shared equally in paying $1.85 million to Hampton’s widow to settle a lawsuit 13 years after Hampton was shot to death.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is a more rollicking affair than “Judas and the Black Messiah” as befits a trial featuring the antics of leftist radicals Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin, who provoked and were provoked by Judge Julius Hoffman. But the stakes were serious. The seven were charged with conspiring to cross state lines for the purpose of rioting at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, and the prospect of prison loomed.
Fred Hampton plays a small but critical role in the film as an unofficial adviser to national Black Panther leader Bobby Seale, who was arbitrarily tossed into the trial by federal authorities. Hampton’s brutal killing is portrayed as a sobering event in what had been to that point political theater. So was the horrifying spectacle of Seale bound and gagged at the witness table on the order of Judge Hoffman.
The arrival of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” at about the same time as the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol triggered a discussion about the justification for and the limits of political protest. However, there is really no comparison.
The 1968 Walker Report from the National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence concluded that the violence in Chicago was triggered by a “police riot” and that the vast majority of protesters were peaceful. In contrast, the far-right protesters last January broke into a government building and attacked Capitol police.
More significantly, no matter what anyone thinks about the rude, crude behavior of some of the ‘68 protest leaders, the demonstrators had a worthy cause: opposition to the Vietnam War. America was bogged down in a needless war that was taking a terrible toll in blood and treasure. Growing opposition to the war led to President Lyndon Johnson’s decision not to run for reelection, and the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, with the whole world watching, was the right place for war protesters to be.
In contrast, the “cause,” such as it was, of the Capitol rioters, was the big lie of a stolen presidential election perpetuated without evidence by a loser whose narcissism prevented him from acknowledging reality. Not exactly the righteousness contained in opposition to a war founded on lies and deceit.
These are just three movies from 2020 worthy of viewing by those willing to track them down. Let’s hope that the remainder of 2021 provides more good films — and the screens of the Beacon in Pittsfield, the Triplex in Great Barrington, Images in Williamstown and the other county movie theaters upon which to see them.