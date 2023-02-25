Bill Everhart: What the end of Tyer's term means for the future of the Pittsfield mayor's office

Eight years is a long time to be mayor, and it came as no surprise last week when Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer announced she would not seek a third four-year term.

Voters grow restless and want a change after awhile, and two experienced city officials who have largely been Tyer allies didn’t wait for the incumbent’s official decision before getting in the race. It is time.

Tyer’s political career testifies to the long-term impact of WHEN (Women Helping Empower Neighborhoods), the group that successfully got more women involved in city politics and government, Tyer and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier prominent among them. Tyer was elected as a ward councilor amid a voter backlash against a dysfunctional City Council and after two terms took an unusual detour to serve as city clerk.

Tyer’s timing was right when she ran for mayor in 2015, as residents of lower-income and minority neighborhoods who believed they had been overlooked by city government formed a natural constituency for the progressive candidate. Her victory over incumbent Dan Bianchi made her the first Pittsfield mayor to be elected to the newly instituted four-year term.

Tyer was buoyed by considerable good will when she took office and won points with a collaborative approach to government. She reached outside the county to bring in businesses, but established businesses felt neglected.

This and the persistent crime problem fueled a backlash against her when she ran for a second term, and the political cognoscenti largely believed that then-City Councilor Melissa Mazzeo, a Bianchi ally from the city’s conservative wing, would defeat her. Mazzeo nearly did — but Tyer showed political savvy in squeezing out a narrow victory.

COVID-19 greeted Tyer at the start of her second term, and the mayor’s aggressive, collaborative approach to the pandemic stood out while elected officials across the nation, beginning in the White House, dithered and spread misinformation. There were mistakes of aggression, most notably in closing the city’s restaurants to indoor dining, but Tyer heeded the concerns of restaurateurs and reached a compromise. Generally, Tyer has acknowledged shortcomings, listened to legitimate complaints and responded.

Problems of crime and violence, in particular on the west side, continue to plague the city, and last year’s killing of 22-year-old Miguel Estrella by a city police officer while Estrella was in the midst of a mental health crisis undermined the mayor with many of her constituents. Tyer responded with efforts to improve mental health care, but this is one of many areas where a mayor is limited in his or her ability to address a crisis.

How well are the mayors of nearby Albany, Schenectady and Troy doing with similar problems on a grander scale? Crime, drugs and violence are complex socioeconomic issues compounded by the ready availability of guns. A city’s expectations of a mayor have to be tempered by realism.

One area where a mayor is cut no slack, however, is roads. The perception of Pittsfield’s roads as cracked, crumbling and pothole-strewn is a major hurdle for a mayor nearing the end of a term.

This perception was compounded by the Christmas holiday storm that sent drivers slipping, sliding and crashing on the frozen tundra of Pittsfield streets. When holiday travelers reported from all four points of the compass that the roads were fine if not excellent until they reached the Pittsfield city line the anger of residents was compounded. The state of the city’s roads might have been the major obstacle to Tyer’s reelection.

City Council charter objection throws speed bump in the progress of a ballot question on North Street bike lanes Residents who came to the City Council meeting to show their support for North Street bike lanes, didn’t see the saving of the bike lanes — instead they saw a longstanding city issue get mired further in council bureaucracy.

A portion of the mayor’s road-related legacy — the bike lane along North Street — could be on the ballot along with the mayoral candidates this November. That is unless the City Council reserves the issue for itself, as it should. The issue got bogged down over wording and procedural objections at the last City Council meeting. The confusion was predictable as ballot questions are a poor way to solve complex, nuanced problems.

Referendums clog the state election ballot every two years, in part because lawmakers can’t bring themselves to act on tough issues like legalizing gambling or cannabis. When approved by voters, it can take a year or longer to draft the legislation to make the required new laws. This is a backwards way to run a state — or a city.

A highly unscientific survey suggests that the lane doesn’t get a lot of use, probably not enough to justify eliminating traffic lanes and making it a challenge for drivers of large vehicles to turn right onto side streets.

The argument that slowing traffic on North Street will persuade drivers to notice and patronize businesses is an old one and not particularly sound. It’s more likely that frustrated drivers will bail on constricted, sign-choked and traffic light-riddled North Street in favor of First Street.

In the city’s republican form, it is the role of elected officials to make decisions. Whatever is done or not done about the North Street bike lane is up to those officials, and on Tuesday councilors should begin that process and end a referendum distraction that will only cause delay and sow confusion.

Peter Marchetti, the current City Council president who was narrowly defeated by Bianchi in a previous run for mayor, and former City Council Vice President John Krol are in the race for mayor. It would be surprising if the field doesn’t expand and include a candidate or candidates from the right side of the spectrum.

Pittsfield mayoral races are usually close, often heated and always critical to the city’s future. The race to succeed Linda Tyer will likely be all three.