Two hours of debate, four charter objections and no decisions from Pittsfield City Council for residents on water and sewer rates A series of charter objections by several City Councilors Tuesday night halted discussion and a vote on a proposed increase of city water and sewer rates until the council's March 8 meeting.

Pittsfield elected officials have spent too much of the 21st century kicking cans down the road, with the cans coming in the form of taxes and water and sewer fees.

The argument for the can-kicking is that it avoids burdening residents, but in the long run it only penalizes them.

The administration of Mayor James Ruberto and the City Council that worked closely with Ruberto during his eight years in office ended the years of artificially low taxes that left the city grievously underfunded. Taxes are an investment, not a punishment, and the city began investing in its future again during the Ruberto years and has continued to do so.

The city kicked needed upgrades and improvements to its water and sewer treatment systems down the road for so long that the Environmental Protection Agency had to step in and force action. After EPA warnings in 2018 that the city was only going to face increased costs down the line if it didn’t act quickly went unheeded, the EPA threatened to fine the city. Pittsfield then bit the bullet on projects that will give the city better water and stop the pollution of a Housatonic River that the city and county have been trying to clean since the turn of the century.

On Feb. 22, the City Council spent two hours avoiding approval of a 10 percent hike to water rates and a 12 percent increase to sewer rates for this fiscal year. The council will try again when it meets Tuesday.

Councilors didn’t actually challenge the Tyer administration’s assertions that the increases were necessary. Opponents simply didn’t want to pay the freight.

The $74 million required to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant to meet EPA regulations was a big hit. Finance Director Matt Kerwood pointed out out at the council meeting that a no-interest loan and principal forgiveness package negotiated by City Hall will save the city $20 million over three decades, an achievement that didn’t appear to impress rate-hike skeptics as much as it should have.

Ward 7 City Councilor Anthony Maffuccio argued that City Hall was being unsympathetic to residents recovering from the financial impact of the pandemic and urged “a little compassion for people.”

Asking people to pay for the services they receive for living in the city does not constitute a lack of compassion. It is how cities work, and because the city’s sewer rates have long been below the state average, Pittsfield residents were given the wrong impression of how much it costs to run a wastewater system.

Compassion wouldn’t be an issue if the city raised taxes and fees when necessary rather than kick cans until the cans can no longer be kicked and giant bills come due. And elected officials shouldn’t portray taxes as a device designed to torture residents. Taxes in this case pay dividends in creating the infrastructure residents deserve and that may attract businesses and more residents to the city.

In response to concerns expressed in last month’s meeting by Councilor Karen Kalinowski, Kerwood and Public Services and Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales assured councilors that outdated agreements with neighboring communities that receive water services from Pittsfield will be renegotiated. Certainly towns benefiting from a better water system should pay more for the privilege.

With that understood, the City Council should approve the two rate increases next week. Then, the can-kicking that postpones the inevitable and increases the cost to taxpayers well down the road should be abandoned.