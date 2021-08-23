Republican State Rep. Geoff Diehl speaks in November 2018 during a Senate campaign stop in Abington. Diehl, a Republican former state representative from Whitman, announced July 4 that he's running for Massachusetts governor. He is the first Republican to jump into the race. Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker has yet to say if he'll seek a third term next year, while three Democrats have announced gubernatorial bids: Harvard professor Danielle Allen, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz and Berkshire native former state Sen. Benjamin Downing.