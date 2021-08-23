Should Republican Gov. Charlie Baker decide to run for a third term next fall, he will have a primary challenger in Geoff Diehl. The question for voters will be, “Which Diehl is for real?” He doesn’t make it easy to find an answer.
Diehl is a veteran state representative who in 2016 emerged as the state’s most vocal Republican supporter of the presidential candidacy of Donald Trump.
Democrat Hillary Clinton handily topped Trump 60 percent to 33 percent in Massachusetts, but two years later when Diehl decided to run for U.S. Senate in 2018, he chose to run as an enthusiastic backer of Trump then two years into his disastrous presidency.
Conservative Republicans gave Diehl a primary victory over moderate candidates who may have actually caused Democratic incumbent Sen. Elizabeth Warren to break a sweat. Predictably, Warren defeated Diehl 60 percent to 36 percent, closely mirroring the presidential results in the state from two years earlier.
Now, in the summer of 2021, Diehl is back as a candidate for governor who understandably says he doesn’t want the race to be about national politics. State issues can’t entirely be divorced from national issues, however, and Diehl will find it particularly difficult to do so.
In 2020, Joe Biden defeated Trump 65 percent to 32 percent, so you don’t have to be ace prognosticator Steve Kornacki to conclude that Trump is deeply unpopular in Massachusetts. Diehl knows this by now, and in his campaign speeches and press conferences he has been tying himself in knots trying to distance himself from Trump while not alienating the Trump dead-enders who voted for him in 2018. He may succeed only in alienating everyone across the political spectrum in Massachusetts.
In an interview, Diehl said Republicans should “stop crying over spilt milk” and move on from the 2020 elections. Excellent advice and Republicans should take heed.
But in another recent interview, Diehl asserted that a forensic audit should be conducted to explore “possible irregularities” in the Massachusetts election in 2020. There were no election irregularities in Massachusetts or anywhere else. This is a case of Diehl buying into Trump’s “big lie” about the election being stolen. It also amounts to crying over spilt milk.
Diehl has said that the election was not stolen from Trump. He has also said that it was “not necessarily stolen,” whatever that means. Diehl is parsing his words from statement to statement to avoid offending anyone but he is opening himself up to charges of inconsistency.
Gov. Baker’s sky-high approval ratings have declined somewhat during the course of the pandemic, but he remains popular in the state. The Republican governor is least popular with far-right Republicans furious at Baker for his consistent — and well-founded — criticism of Trump. For this reason, Diehl could have a shot at upsetting either Baker or Baker’s similarly centrist Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito should Baker not run in a gubernatorial primary.
But then there would be the matter of the general election. Three Democrats have announced that they will run for governor, with former Pittsfield-based state Sen. Ben Downing first out of the blocks. Harvard University professor Danielle Allen and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz have joined him in the race.
It’s speculated that if Baker doesn’t run for a third term that popular Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey will join the gubernatorial field. She would be a formidable candidate, but the Massachusetts gubernatorial race has been the graveyard for ambitious AGs, most recently North Adams native Martha Coakley, who lost to Baker in her bid to become Massachusetts’ first female governor.
If Baker runs again and beats Diehl in a primary, he will be tough for any Democrat to beat given his incumbency and his popularity. If Diehl gets the Republican nomination, given the Trump baggage he will be unable to shed and his trouncing by Warren in the Senate election, it may be easy for any Democrat to beat him.