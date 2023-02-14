Billie Lynn Allard: New mural artfully reminds me why I love living in the Northern Berkshires

The temperature on Feb. 4 was minus 12 degrees, yet people were arriving at the North Adams Armory for the unveiling and dedication of a mural honoring six deserving individuals.
Since the beginning of basketball season, tarps had covered the back wall of the armory’s gymnasium. We had heard about the mural that was being painted. My granddaughter confessed that she has been peeking behind the tarp. I imagine many more did, too, as 300 children are involved in the youth basketball program this year, ranging in age from 3 to 13.
I first came to this building as a little girl with my father to watch basketball games between Drury and St. Joseph’s high schools. The place was filled with spectators, many of them cheering, yelling and pounding on the bleachers.
This section was filled with the “Bleacher Bums” — the nickname for the home team’s raucous cheering section. Now, that hallowed portion of the gym is filled with a mural designed and painted by Greylock Elementary School art teacher Kyle Strack with one of his former students Anna Bond, a talented eighth-grade artist at Drury High School. Together, they painted this masterpiece mural to honor six deserving individuals in our community requested by the North Adams Youth Basketball League and supported by donors and businesses alike.
Many people worked long and hard for this project to happen. Mark Moulton, vice president of the Youth Basketball League, explained how this project evolved and why each honoree was being commemorated on the mural.
North Adams was offered an opportunity to purchase the armory, but no funds were available. Then-Mayor John Barrett III advocated and found a way to solicit donations and access grant funding to refurbish the building that has become the central location for youth basketball in our community. As mayor, Barrett supported the youth of our city for decades. Now a state representative, he shared how proud he was to be chosen for inclusion on this mural remarking with visible emotion: “This is probably the proudest honor I have received in my years of service.”
Bernard “Bucky” Bullett, WMNB sports announcer for decades, was a popular, beloved man. He was known for always putting a positive spin on athletes’ performances, and a taped recording of him announcing a game was shared. Bucky cared deeply about athletes across our community and was a positive role model and supporter of many. His was the voice of a generation, and his influence lives on in our community in the hearts of many.
Eugene Wein was the hard-working owner of Wein’s Shoe Store, formerly located on Eagle Street. He was a kind, compassionate gentleman who became a “super fan” of Drury basketball. Players got to know and appreciate him, and many made a point to go over and say hello. Eugene’s daughter Paulette Wein recalled when her dad tried unsuccessfully to get a pass to leave the hospital to attend a basketball game. Mr. Wein is likely still watching the games from a heavenly seat beaming with pride over this honor.
John Gaudreau was involved in youth sports as a volunteer, coach and catalyst for change. He set up the instructional basketball and T-ball programs in memory of his late wife Marty. John was a generous and caring man who was always willing to reach out and help young people who needed support and assistance, serving as a mentor and role model for many more children than his own.
Jim Sarkis was another dedicated volunteer, supporter, coach and fundraiser for youth sports. He volunteered hours of service to assure that all children have access to sports programs. Jim engaged friends and relatives to join him in his commitment to North Adams. As with others on the mural, Jim’s children, nieces and nephews are active participants as coaches, board members and donors. His years of commitment and dedication live on in this armory and the programs he developed and grew.
On the mural is a boy named Caleb Jacobbe. Life was great for Caleb and his family until his kidney cancer diagnosis. He had been an active, healthy boy who loved sports. Suddenly, he was receiving treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital. His parents John and Tammy as well as friends and family did everything to bring him joy throughout his short life, making special memories. Near the end of his battle, Caleb asked his dad, “Am I going to be famous?” His Dad reassured him that they were never, ever going to let him be forgotten. The day of the mural’s unveiling would have been Caleb’s 25th birthday. His presence — playing basketball with a smile on his face — lives on in this mural. And he is indeed famous.