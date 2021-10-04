RICHMOND — A flock of cedar waxwings spent several weeks this summer at a small marsh on Sleepy Hollow Road here. It was hard to tell how many lived there because they were rarely still, swooping through the dead trees, perching on a bush for mere seconds and gone again. We once had a flock of more than 50 sit in a mountain ash tree for three days until the orange berries were gone, so this flitting behavior was a mystery. This is no aimless exercise; these birds eat airborne insects as well as berries, and they’d found a picnic area.
Their activity was like the tail-twitching phoebe who leaves a dead branch on our birch tree, circles and returns. He/she apparently gets a bug with every foray. As do the dragon flies – orange, blue, zebra-striped or green – who reputedly eat from thirty to hundreds of mosquitos a day.
Some people don’t like it when a pair of tree swallows move into the box intended for bluebirds. The answer is two boxes. In addition to enjoying these birds soaring and diving, people with baby tree swallows in a birdhouse will do less mosquito slapping at dusk. While the baby birds are in the box, the parents feed them about 6,000 insects a day, many of which are mosquitos. Experts estimate that it takes about 300,000 bugs to bring those babies to the day when they fly.
In addition to the birds’ pantry in the sky, they have lawns – or at least lawns like mine where green is the goal, be it clover, plantain, nameless grasses or dandelions with the blossoms mowed off. Those gorgeous lawns that so many Americans pay for and admire don’t have sparrows and juncos and cowbirds and bluebirds strolling about, pecking as they go. Pesticides kill their food. One has to wonder what happens when a robin tugs a worm out of a treated lawn. Is it a source of food poisoning?
We need birds. And we need to pay attention to what they do. When, like the sharks in Cape Cod waters, unusual birds move into New England from the south, it’s because we’re getting warmer and more tolerable to them. We never used to have the tufted titmouse and the Carolina wren, for instance. As Margaret Renki wrote in the New York Times, “they are an indicator species … sensitive to environmental health.” That’s why miners of old depended on a caged canary to warn them of dangerous levels of carbon monoxide – if the canary in the coal mine collapsed, the miners evacuated.
These days, what our birds do and how they fare matters. When the story broke last week that the ivory-billed woodpecker had been declared extinct, hundreds of birders sighed. The report said “the last commonly agreed upon sighting” of the gorgeous bird was in 1944, although some hopeful ornithologists a few years ago were still trekking through swamps of Louisiana and Arkansas in their search for survivors.
The new listing of extinct species included Bachman’s warbler, several birds in Hawaii, eight kinds of fresh-water mussels, a Texas freshwater fish and a bat. Reasons given for the disappearance of these creatures were often related to human activity, such as habitat destruction (logging, agriculture), reduced aquatic vegetation, groundwater depletion, reduced spring flows, industrial discharge.
What to do? Renki would leave a pile of brush in a corner of the yard as shelter for songbirds. She’d plant fruit and berry trees and shrubs for bird food, especially varieties native to the area. The winterberries here, a native, deciduous holly, are bright with red berries and will be left bare by robins and bluebirds in late fall. She would use traps, not rat poison, to avoid a bird eating a poisoned rodent. She’d keep the cat inside and take no pride in a “perfect” lawn.
But not all of the news is depressing. It’s years since conservation efforts bred the last California condors in captivity and reintroduced them so we could see them soar up out of the bottom of the Grand Canyon, returned to the wild.
And in the 1970s, with the wild turkey pretty much gone in Massachusetts, biologists captured 37 in New York State and released them in the Berkshires. Flocks ranging from five to twenty parade regularly through my back yard, foraging for weed seeds in the garden and fallen apples in the orchard. Iridescent in the sun and welcome year-round, they thrive again in the state where they once fed Native Americans and English settlers and became the traditional dish on Thanksgiving. We’ve done some things right.
