Entering his 10th Tanglewood summer, BSO maestro Andris Nelsons reveals how the pandemic has changed his approach to conducting

LENOX — Entering his 10th Tanglewood season as the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s music director, Andris Nelsons is doubling down on his post-pandemic commitment to new music by living or forgotten composers.
His mission, working with longtime BSO artistic planner Tony Fogg, includes a focus on female composers and music-makers from diverse backgrounds.
During a conversation at Tanglewood on Tuesday, the Latvian-born maestro, 44, explained how the pandemic influenced his conducting.
He also stressed his enduring close ties with the BSO musicians. Nelsons’ contract with the orchestra extends through the 2024-25 season with an evergreen clause allowing extensions well beyond by mutual agreement.
“I love the orchestra so much and I’ve been lucky they’ve been so supportive, surviving through difficult times like the [coronavirus] pandemic,” he said. His contract with the BSO’s allied orchestra in Germany, the Leipzig Gewandhaus, runs through July 2027.
Excerpts from the interview are edited for length and clarity:
Q: During the past few years, there has been much greater attention to new music, especially by women and by composers of color. Learning these complex scores must be challenging.
A: It’s very true. Looking at the history of music and the repertoire, you discover new or forgotten things. Conductors, musicians and audiences are more curious and very willing to let the music composed today speak to us and connect us with the world. Performing something for the first time can be so special and emotional, can almost make you cry, because once Beethoven or Brahms was performed for the first time.
And now, we have the opportunity to experience the same feeling. I look at today’s music with the same eyes as I look to Beethoven. Some music needs to be performed two, three or four times to realize how great it is. We’re fortunate to have so many wonderful women composers and composers from different backgrounds. We learn how deeply the music means to all those composers. Maybe we have been too narrow-minded in the past decades in terms of performing and understanding new music, and you realize it’s about what happens in our lives. This has made for a very healthy, accepting approach to hear what the music tells us.
The audience is much more open to the music of today. We have accepted the wonderful music composed yesterday, today and what will be tomorrow, to hear it all and to want to hear it again. It takes time to understand what a composer wanted to say the first time, and then it becomes more familiar and enjoyable.
Q: How has your relationship with the BSO changed, if it has, over the past 10 years?
A: I have the feeling time has passed so quickly, and I’m so lucky and excited that my relationship with the orchestra has become even more stable and mutually supportive in musical and human terms. We can communicate with gestures in addition to talking. They have learned everything about me, and I’ve learned so much about them, the traditions and the sound, and also the preferences of individual musicians. We’re also enjoying the feelings of spontaneity during the concerts. For me, it’s very important not to get into routine, which can be very comfortable, but we want some surprises with tempo, details and phrasing. We know the destination at the end of a piece, but you can make the journey very differently with new routes and turns. The journey is the most exciting, so it’s very important to stay out of the routine and to challenge each other.
Q: Did your down time during the pandemic change anything about your approach?
A: It was like a sabbatical, the longest period of my life without active
music-making — a lot of listening, thinking, worries, ideas and questions about life. Now I enjoy slower, softer music even more than before. The melancholy, the depth of spiritual aspects has always been important to me, looking back to Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Mahler and Bartok and imagining the literally tragic destiny for so many composers.
Experiencing the lockdown, being unable to perform, now makes each concert even more special. It has added the importance of valuing the music written before and now — being curious about what contemporary composers have gone through, how the pandemic influenced them. We value the moment more specially, to take care of family and lead a more balanced life. Conducting now, I still see the beauty but we have the opportunity to dig deeper.
Q: In your spare time, what do you enjoy listening to?
A: I like to listen to emotionally supercharged music that literally makes me cry. I feel like I need this addiction to what the music give to you, but when you conduct you have to keep the architecture and structure in mind. I also like jazz, realizing the amazing improvisation skills it needs. Even Beethoven was constantly improvising when he was playing piano and conducting. He was one of the greatest improvisors of all time.
