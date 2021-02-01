The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our strengths as a community and our fault lines as well.
It has shown us how good we are at pulling together to help each other in new and creative ways, and it has inspired people to contribute even more generously to worthy local causes. It has also made homelessness in the Berkshires more visible than ever.
While many of us have practiced sheltering in place as much as possible, a growing number of our neighbors have no place to call home. Others are, or have been, on the verge of losing the places they have. We’re hearing about it at public meetings and are feeling the strain of it as we realize the extent of the problem right here in our communities.
Yet homelessness is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s one of the end results of federal policy changes that began in the 1980s to drastically reduce funding for public housing and housing support. It’s one of the end results of our local and national shift away from an economy based on production to an economy based on service; here in Pittsfield, from General Electric Co. to restaurants and tourism. And it’s one of the end results of the growing inequity between median household income in our area and the average cost of housing.
At this point, 51 percent of Berkshire County households are low-income, which means that their total gross income is at or below 80 percent of the median. In dollar terms this means the entire household income is $45,339 or less per year. In housing terms, 30 percent of gross income is considered the maximum a household should be spending on rent/mortgage and utilities. For a family at the 80 percent mark, this translates to a total of $1,133 or less per month. Since many of these households are well below 80 percent of median income — while the average cost for a two-bedroom rental is $1,200 a month, not including utilities — it’s easy to see how families could be paying far too much of their income on housing. And when that percentage tips to 50 or higher (with many area families paying 60 to 70 percent of their gross income on housing), the household is classified as “severely cost-burdened,” which means they are constantly at risk of losing their homes.
Base of the iceberg
We don’t see this part of story, but it’s an everyday reality for our neighbors who are choosing between paying their rent or paying for their family’s food, medicine and clothing. In our community, this has become even more acute since the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Families that had been able to hold it together with two incomes, or with tips earned at their restaurant jobs, are suddenly without the means to do so. And they need a hand up to get things back on track. This is the kind of need addressed by Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority, which provides intensive case management for people at high risk of losing their housing; offers legal counseling to tenants, homeowners and landlords alike; gets involved in eviction mediations, fair housing cases and staving off foreclosures; and helps clarify each party’s rights and responsibilities.
BCRHA shares a front doorway with Berkshire Housing Development Corporation, a partner agency that offers rental assistance and housing stabilization programs to families and individuals living on an income that is at or below 50 percent of the median. Its focus is on getting people the financial assistance they need to land housing, and to keep it, as well as to develop more affordable housing options in the area. By working together, these two organizations help to keep people housed, while offering hope and assistance to those who are striving to find their way out of homelessness.
Emergency alert
For those who are in the most critical need — individuals and families who’ve lost their housing or for whom home has become too dangerous a place to stay — ServiceNet provides shelter and meals, plus case management services to help people move forward with their lives. A first step to moving forward often includes obtaining identification such as a Social Security card, birth certificate and driver’s license. Without these documents — which have often been lost along the way when people have been homeless for a while — it’s impossible to secure a place to live, get a job or apply for health care and other basic benefits. Each person coming into the shelter defines their own goals while they are there: from maintaining sobriety to reestablishing contact with family members or taking classes to gain needed employment skills.
For all of us, staying warm, staying fed and remaining safe — particularly during a pandemic — are the most basic needs we need to meet before we can make other plans. And the Christian Center offers a variety of services and supports to do just that. Open during the daytime when ServiceNet’s shelter at St. Joseph’s High School is closed, the Christian Center provides lunch three days a week; stocks a food pantry and free clothing closet; offers space for area human service agencies to meet with people who need their help; and will soon be opening a daytime warming center in an adjacent modular unit that’s spacious enough for people to come in from the cold and still maintain their physical distance from one another.
When people have hit the lowest point in their lives, turnaround can take time and the setbacks can be many. Whether individuals are wrestling with the challenges of recovery, the sudden setback of a relationship break-up, losing their home in a fire, the trauma of domestic violence, or with years of financial struggle, they may need at least a few chances to put all the pieces back together.
The four of us see this firsthand in the work we do every day. And we all rely on each other’s best thinking as we collaborate to provide distinct, yet related, services to people facing serious housing challenges.
During COVID-19, these challenges have become even more personal for our community, as we’ve seen neighbors lose their jobs and businesses, and have also seen the lines at area food pantries grow longer. And while we can’t solve the whole puzzle, we can make a significant difference by supporting each other’s work, finding even more ways to come together, and keeping the interests of Berkshire County center stage with our state and national representatives.