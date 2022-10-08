Brian Andrews: Can we stop dismissing our neighbors facing homelessness long enough to help them?

Imagine for a moment that you are living your life, scraping by week to week like many do right now. You do OK, but you aren’t living the American dream.
Then just imagine the mom you moved in with since dad died passes away unexpectedly, sending your whole life into the Twilight Zone. You hadn’t emotionally recovered from your father’s death and now you have lost your best friend and person who was that positive motivation for you. Decisions have to be made. How will you pay for a funeral? There are outstanding bills from your father’s funeral. Then there’s those day-to-day expenses like food, rent and utilities.
Now you find yourself in a deep depression unable to really cope. You have difficulty just waking up in the morning and decide it’s time to seek help from a mental health professional. You start making calls and find there are no mental health resources readily available. Time after time, you hear they are booking months out for therapy. You are more depressed after trying to find yourself the help you so desperately needed.
Now comes the landlord, informing you that your apartment building has been sold and you need to vacate your apartment because it’s being turned into higher-end apartment housing. You have no idea where to turn. You have no family left, most of your friends have moved away and you lost your job because your depression caused too many missed workdays.
You now find yourself homeless. This story is not fictional; this is happening every day to people who find themselves in desperate situations. Rents that average over $1,100 are the regional norm, and landlords demand deposits of $3,000 or more. People become homeless from situations such as job loss, serious injuries, mental health struggles and/or substance use disorder.
Now that you’ve imagined this, realize this could happen to any one of us without warning. Scary thought, but there are some people that are treating homeless people like they are things, not living breathing humans.
Some are more worried about property values than how they could help those human beings that have no choice but live in a tent.
Some people are critical of the homeless because they utilize the Berkshire Athenaeum to escape the elements and access a restroom because they have to leave the shelter every morning and come back at 4 p.m. That’s if they’re lucky enough to get in the shelter.
Some have described homeless as a blight. The definition of blight is a thing that spoils something. Who would describe a living human as something that spoils their neighborhood?
Some say that substance use disorder is a choice. No one wakes up one morning hoping to suffer an insidious disease like substance use disorder.
And then we have those complaining that Springside Park has been degraded due to the homeless. Stop. There have been no investments in Springside Park other than concerned local volunteers who offer their time to help clean the park. Playground equipment in parts of the park have been left to rot away, upper fields not maintained and even the road has seen better days, yet anti-homeless people want to forbid the parks department from getting future funds until they kick out these homeless people.
We cannot just move homeless people to some forest to hide and never be seen by those of us lucky enough to have a home. I think it is good that everyone gets to see this up close and personal, unable to ignore the awful conditions the homeless are confronting. The city has earmarked American Rescue Plan Act funds to start addressing some of these issues and help find solutions. Recently, a new transitional housing unit was approved, of course not without an argument about parking when homeless people don’t have cars.
Either you care about people, regardless of their circumstances, or you don’t. Pittsfield, we can do better. If you don’t care and just want to ignore the homeless, I will say a prayer that you never suffer a situation beyond your control, become homeless and find yourself surrounded by people who don’t care. Let’s all find a solution.