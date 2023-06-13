Brian Donahue and David Foster: The case for expanding Massachusetts’ wildlands

Massachusetts benefits tremendously from our heavily forested and agricultural landscape, providing numerous quality of life advantages and recreational opportunities, alongside sustainable food and wood production. Our parks, hiking trails, lakes, fields and forests are beautiful, nearby and accessible to local residents and visitors throughout the year.
Retaining this mosaic of forests, farmlands, riverbanks and lakes demands constant vigilance. A new report Wildlands in New England: Past, Present and Future is the first regional study in the United States to characterize all “forever” wildlands that are protected so that natural processes can prevail, with minimal to no active management. These lands — designated wilderness areas and other public and private natural areas and reserves — are a central part of that mosaic, providing critical support to nature and society. The new report calls for more than tripling Massachusetts’ wildlands to at least seven percent of the state. The Massachusetts goal is part of a push to expand wildlands to at least 10 percent of New England, positioning the region as a national leader in combating the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and deteriorating human welfare.
The Wildlands in New England report illustrates that, although 81 percent of the six-state region is forested, only 3.3 percent is conserved as wildlands. Compiled by Harvard Forest, Northeast Wilderness Trust and Highstead in collaboration with more than 100 nonprofits and public agencies, the report argues for increasing the extent of New England’s Wildlands to at least 10 percent of the region’s 40 million acres.
Massachusetts is the third-most densely populated state in the nation, and the eastern and central parts of the state are far more developed than the western region. Still, development encroaches on more and more land each year, and much of the land that we treasure is only weakly protected from development. Forests cover 64 percent of Massachusetts. Wildlands make up a little more than two percent of the land, and most of that is state land only designated administratively as “reserves.” We need to do better by making existing wildlands more secure and designating many more wildlands on public and private land.
The benefits of wildlands are many: they are the lowest-cost option for increasing carbon storage and counteracting the impacts of climate change; they preserve wildlife habitat and biodiversity; they enhance landscape resilience; they support human health; and they provide benchmarks for researchers and conservationists if we are to actively manage other lands sustainably. Further, wild places have intrinsic value — they simply have a right to exist and thrive.
Mount Greylock, the state’s highest mountain, is a prime example of the importance of officially designating land as “wildlands.” It was the first public land designated for forest preservation in 1898 and is today the largest wildland in Massachusetts at 10,342 acres. It also supports an 11-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail, which is largely a “wilderness way.” Still, state legislation is needed to provide permanent protection for Mount Greylock, parts of which have been targeted for development proposals over the years.
Among Earth’s most diverse and valuable ecosystems, forests are on the front line of the climate crisis, absorbing and storing carbon while their complex ecological structure enhances resilience to stresses caused by more extreme weather. Conserving forests is widely acknowledged as critical for the planet, but different kinds of forests must work together to mitigate the impacts of climate change. Well-managed woodlands can provide the wood we need while absorbing carbon, allowing wild forests to fully mature and maximize the carbon they store.
Details on the location of public and privately-owned wildlands, as well as their size and other data, are included in our report’s interactive wildlands webmap — an inventory critical to establishing a shared understanding for policy makers, conservation organizations, communities and individual landowners. This resource will be a key tool in our outreach to advance wildlands conservation science and protection in the months ahead. It substantiates our advocacy for better wildlands policies at local, state and federal levels and increased public and private funding that supports integrated approaches to land planning and conservation.
In Massachusetts, policymakers can strengthen wildlands protection and establish measurable targets through a number of pending proposals that need attention:
• The landscape designations for state parklands, reserves and woodlands offers an opportunity to expand, secure and make permanent the wildland status of state ecological reserves.
• The Resilient Lands initiative seeks to expand natural benefits through strategies including no net loss of forests and farms, landscape, conservation and restoration, natural carbon storage and climate resilience, and a focus on food systems, urban greenspaces and community health.
• The state’s 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap embraces the conservation and management of forests in the commonwealth and across the region as the largest and most locally impactful means of carbon sequestration in achieving net zero.
• Reviving the state Wildlands Program and passing new legislation to increase the extent of public lands permanently devoted to passive management would help to reach the goal of 7.5 percent wildlands.
We urge state residents to read the report, contact Northeast Wilderness Trust and other conservation groups to learn about their efforts, and to support local, state and regional efforts to advance the integrated goals of halting forest and farmland loss, accelerating land protection, increasing the sustainable production of food and wood, and designating more wildland areas. At the heart of this integrated conservation agenda lie wildlands.