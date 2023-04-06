<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Brooke Tripicco: Thoughts of a Pittsfield High student during a school lockdown

I would like to be a mother

To cultivate my own family in a happy household

Pets, games and love

I would like to love my children.

I’ve dreamed of Christmas mornings, seeing their smiling faces as they unwrap their gifts

I want to take them ice skating

And on picnics

And I want to leave notes on napkins in their lunchboxes

And cut their PB&J’s into shapes

I want to catch fireflies in the backyard on summer nights

And go sledding on sunny snow day mornings

I want to dress them up for Halloween, and decorate the entire house in spirit of the holiday

I want to teach my kids to love whoever they want, and to love themselves

I want my kids to love themselves even more than I love them

Because I want to love them

And I won’t love them in spite of all of their flaws

I will love them because of their flaws

I will love when they slam their bedroom door

Lock me out even when I tell them not to

I will love them when cups grow moldy on their floor because they couldn’t bring themselves to clean

I will love them when they don’t do their homework

I will love them when they don’t make their bed,

I would like to be a mother.

But I don’t know if I can face the possibility

Of coming home to an unmade bed that will never be made again.

I would like to be a teacher

I want to be for someone else what educators have been for me

I want to see faces light up as they reach an understanding

I want to give them help

When they come to see me after class

I want to be as understanding as they are of the material

I’ll promote equity — give extensions, let them make corrections and redo assignments, guide them if they need extra support

I want to decorate my walls with artwork made by students from years past and years present

I want to have drawers filled with snacks for the kids who can’t afford breakfast inthe mornings or lunch during the day

Be it fault of time or finance

I want to provide what they lack

I want to help

I want to communicate

When they email me on weekends or over school breaks I’ll reply

I’ll be reliable

I’ll be the rock in my students’ lives

They’ll know they can come to me for anything and I’ll be there

I’ll be their safe space

I would like to be a teacher.

But I can’t be anyone’s safe space if my space is not safe

I can’t be anyone’s safe space if I’m scared to go to work.

I could buy a gun on amazon

In the time it takes me to press “buy now with one click,” 20 people could be killed from just one click

All it takes is one

One person

One weapon

One room

One pull of the trigger

To ruin lives

Because three casualties on paper seems not that many

Statistics don’t show trauma coursing through the veins of the community

Statistics don’t show the agony

Statistics don’t show how id rather be a victim of gun violence than a survivor

Because it’s not really one and done

It’s on and on forever

It’s every loud noise

It’s every crowd

It’s every news story

It’s everywhere you look

Columbine

Sandy hook

Parkland

Uvalde

Auburn

Dunbar

Lee Williams

Oakdale

Edmund

I don’t want to see “Pittsfield High School” added to the list

I don’t want to see my child’s name on a gravestone

Or a half-assed social media tribute

I don’t want to wonder why the ALICE drills didn’t work

Why time was taken out of my lessons to put students through preparing for the unimaginable

Under no circumstances could you possibly be prepared

For your life to spin off it’s axis

For your friends

Your family

Your teachers

Your students

To become memories

That haunt like the ashy remains of a fire

Ghosts of people you never even met follow you to your locker

To the classroom where they breathed their last breath,

Surrounded by friends and enemies,

People who will forever say that the first time they saw a corpse was in fifth grade

I would like to be a mother

But I don’t know if I can deal with the ever-present anxiety

That that corpse could be my child

I would like to be a teacher

But I don’t know how to teach broken kids in a blood-stained classroom

No, I don’t care if you survived — you’re still half dead

And zombies can’t learn

I would like to be these things I’d like to be

But that means that this fear will never cease.

I would like to be these things that I’d like to be

But more than anything

I would just like to be safe.

Brooke Tripicco is a junior at Pittsfield High School.

