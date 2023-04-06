Brooke Tripicco: Thoughts of a Pittsfield High student during a school lockdown

I would like to be a mother
To cultivate my own family in a happy household
Pets, games and love
I would like to love my children.
I’ve dreamed of Christmas mornings, seeing their smiling faces as they unwrap their gifts
I want to take them ice skating
And on picnics
And I want to leave notes on napkins in their lunchboxes
And cut their PB&J’s into shapes
I want to catch fireflies in the backyard on summer nights
And go sledding on sunny snow day mornings
I want to dress them up for Halloween, and decorate the entire house in spirit of the holiday
I want to teach my kids to love whoever they want, and to love themselves
I want my kids to love themselves even more than I love them
Because I want to love them
And I won’t love them in spite of all of their flaws
I will love them because of their flaws
I will love when they slam their bedroom door
Lock me out even when I tell them not to
I will love them when cups grow moldy on their floor because they couldn’t bring themselves to clean
I will love them when they don’t do their homework
I will love them when they don’t make their bed,
I would like to be a mother.
But I don’t know if I can face the possibility
Of coming home to an unmade bed that will never be made again.
•
I would like to be a teacher
I want to be for someone else what educators have been for me
I want to see faces light up as they reach an understanding
I want to give them help
When they come to see me after class
I want to be as understanding as they are of the material
I’ll promote equity — give extensions, let them make corrections and redo assignments, guide them if they need extra support
I want to decorate my walls with artwork made by students from years past and years present
I want to have drawers filled with snacks for the kids who can’t afford breakfast inthe mornings or lunch during the day
Be it fault of time or finance
I want to provide what they lack
I want to help
I want to communicate
When they email me on weekends or over school breaks I’ll reply
I’ll be reliable
I’ll be the rock in my students’ lives
They’ll know they can come to me for anything and I’ll be there
I’ll be their safe space
I would like to be a teacher.
But I can’t be anyone’s safe space if my space is not safe
I can’t be anyone’s safe space if I’m scared to go to work.
•
I could buy a gun on amazon
In the time it takes me to press “buy now with one click,” 20 people could be killed from just one click
All it takes is one
One person
One weapon
One room
One pull of the trigger
To ruin lives
Because three casualties on paper seems not that many
Statistics don’t show trauma coursing through the veins of the community
Statistics don’t show the agony
Statistics don’t show how id rather be a victim of gun violence than a survivor
Because it’s not really one and done
It’s on and on forever
It’s every loud noise
It’s every crowd
It’s every news story
It’s everywhere you look
Columbine
Sandy hook
Parkland
Uvalde
Auburn
Dunbar
Lee Williams
Oakdale
Edmund
I don’t want to see “Pittsfield High School” added to the list
I don’t want to see my child’s name on a gravestone
Or a half-assed social media tribute
I don’t want to wonder why the ALICE drills didn’t work
Why time was taken out of my lessons to put students through preparing for the unimaginable
Under no circumstances could you possibly be prepared
For your life to spin off it’s axis
For your friends
Your family
Your teachers
Your students
To become memories
That haunt like the ashy remains of a fire
Ghosts of people you never even met follow you to your locker
To the classroom where they breathed their last breath,
Surrounded by friends and enemies,
People who will forever say that the first time they saw a corpse was in fifth grade
I would like to be a mother
But I don’t know if I can deal with the ever-present anxiety
That that corpse could be my child
I would like to be a teacher
But I don’t know how to teach broken kids in a blood-stained classroom
No, I don’t care if you survived — you’re still half dead
And zombies can’t learn
I would like to be these things I’d like to be
But that means that this fear will never cease.
I would like to be these things that I’d like to be
But more than anything
I would just like to be safe.