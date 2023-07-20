Clarence Fanto: Conductor Thomas Wilkins talks about overcoming his limits, connecting with youths, and not being pigeonholed

LENOX — When Thomas Wilkins was struggling to gain admission to the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston nearly 40 years ago, he learned an important lesson.
His mentor there, conducting teacher Richard Pittman, challenged him to overcome the limits of his formal musical training.
“There were all these examinations to take, he was sorely lacking,” Pittman explained in a public TV documentary. “He just didn’t have what he needed to get a master’s degree in conducting.”
He told Wilkins bluntly how hard he would have to work to be admitted. The student’s response: Showing up daily at 7 a.m. to fill in the gaps.
“Pittman had a moral integrity, an artistic integrity, always curious and indefatigable about learning, and that was my role model going forward,” said Wilkins, who was appointed in 2011 as the first African-American to hold a conducting position with the Boston Symphony.
Now, describing his dual roles with the BSO as Youth and Family Concerts conductor and artistic adviser, education and community engagement, Wilkins told me: “We have a really wonderful relationship. I’ve never been more in love with music than I am at this stage of my life.”
A native of Norfolk, Va., Wilkins and his sister were raised in difficult economic circumstances by a single mother, a church organist.
As a third grader, when he heard the “Star-Spangled Banner” played by the Norfolk Symphony Orchestra at the city’s Municipal Arena, he told his teacher: “That’s what I want to do when I grow up.” Wilkins learned to play the violin, cello and tuba in grade school and before long was conducting the junior high school orchestra.
This weekend at Tanglewood, Wilkins leads the BSO in the annual Family Concert at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the Berkshire Day Sunday afternoon Shed concert at 2:30 (free tickets for Berkshire residents remain at the box office).
“Beyond the Baton: A Conductor’s Journey,” the biographical public TV documentary filmed in 2020-21, airs at 9 p.m. Friday on Springfield public TV station WGBY (Channel 57, available on local cable systems).
In addition to his BSO posts, Wilkins is principal conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra each summer, principal guest conductor of the Virginia Symphony, and chair of orchestral conducting at the University of Indiana in Bloomington.
“Although I had heard about Thomas from a variety of colleagues, most telling were the impressions shared by my friends in the Detroit Symphony, where he was a titled conductor,” former BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe told me. “The Detroit musicians and artistic staff raved about his humanity, his ability to connect with people from various backgrounds and the brilliance of his programming, especially for students. We brought Thomas to Boston to do a series of youth concerts, and it was readily apparent that his approach went beyond the elements of music to include life lessons and broader themes.”
During the public TV documentary, Wilkins suggested that “what orchestras respond to is the sense that you know what you want from the music, you have a certain respect of their artistry, and you are not pretentious. What people gravitate to most is honesty and earnestness. Then they’ll walk across hot coals for you if they believe it will make someone’s life better. Not your life; someone else’s life.”
To connect with youth audiences, Wilkins picked up important pointers from Leonard Bernstein’s famed New York Philharmonic Young People’s Concerts in the late 1950s.
“He treated kids in the audience as equals, he didn’t underestimate their intelligence,” Wilkins emphasized. “Kids know when they’re being condescended to and they respond differently when they think you’re just their friend. Now I have this whole idea of stepping into Leonard’s shoes, in a sense, to sort of carry the torch.”
During a Zoom discussion with three other Black conductors, Wilkins, 66, made a revealing remark about one American orchestra (not the BSO): “Every time they called my manager, it was for some sort of ‘Black concert.’ After giving them two of those, I said, ‘I’m not doing this anymore. You seem to only want me when you want somebody Black. Why don’t you call me when you want somebody good?’ ”
Calling in from his home in St. Petersburg, Fla., last week, Wilkins shared additional insights, lightly edited for length:
Q: How did you develop the skill for connecting with young people?
WILKINS: I had to learn how to present grown-up concepts to kids in a language they could understand. I don’t think I’ve actually grown up yet (laughing), and I don’t intend to, but it allows me to have fun and to be genuine with them, as opposed to being their superior. I’m teaching them something but they don’t necessarily perceive it that way. The more I do it, the more I fall in love with it.
Q: Do you still aspire to be the music director of a so-called top 25 U.S. orchestra?
WILKINS: I’ve always wanted to be where I thought I was supposed to be. I’m not out beating the bushes trying to get a job. I just deal with what’s in front of me and I don’t worry too much about the future.
Q: Have things changed so you’re being called because an orchestra wants somebody good?
WILKINS: I have conducted every major orchestra in the country, not on a February concert or an MLK concert. The response I get from the players and the administration is that they’re looking forward to having me back. It had nothing to do with what I look like but it was the work that I did, and that’s very gratifying. The big joke is that anyone can get invited once, but it’s getting the second invitation that really matters. Musicians know that I have the greatest respect for them as human beings, first, and then as artists. I’ve lived a long life musically, I kind of know what I’m talking about, and a musician comes to work, not to be impressed by me, but for me to offer an invitation to them to go someplace that’s greater than all of us.