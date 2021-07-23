Pictures of this week’s flooding, seen on the local news, included a road washout on Taborton Road near Averill Park, N.Y. There’s no pun intended when I say that photo triggered a flood of memories. Taborton Road led directly to Bunkie’s mountain. Coincidentally, we had reason to drive up there just before the flooding.
You won’t find that designation on any map, but from the time I was in grammar school, that was what we called it. It was named after my Uncle Bunk — christened Elton — whose family had owned land at the top of Taborton Road for generations. Originally, there was an old farmhouse there and an iconic red barn.
I remember sleepovers in the farmhouse, which included an indoor woodshed. There was a brass bed in one of the upstairs bedrooms and a player piano in the living room. It was always an adventure to go there. We picked blueberries by the bucket, and played darts in the barn on rainy days.
Bunk was married to my mother’s younger sister, Mildred — nicknamed Mitzi — who was also my godmother. They loved going up on the mountain most summer weekends after Bunk finished work at the GE. We often went up for a day on my dad’s day off. It was a happy place.
it was a very rural location; I always imagined it was a hundred miles away. This week I clocked it; the distance is 36 miles. Of course, back then the roads weren’t so great. Most of it was paved, except for “the big mountain”. One could approach the place from either end of Taborton Road: the usual way up from Averill Park and Sand Lake, or the exciting and shorter route up the big mountain. I learned the name of that road is Bly Hollow Road. It is still as steep as I remember, but now it’s paved and widened.
When the farmhouse burned down Bunk and Mitzi were devastated. After some years, they built their own cabin on the side of the road which contained the barn, and Bunk’s sister took over the property where the house had been. We were still invited to pick berries over there, and currants, too. My mom and her sisters picked berries all their lives, and in addition to making pies and muffins also canned berries and made jam.
My mom’s family spent a lot of years on a farm, so I think she liked the woodsy location of the cabin, far enough away from Pittsfield, but close enough to towns where they could buy groceries or go to church. To me, the place was totally exotic. At night, there was no light pollution, and you could spend a long time looking up at the dark sky full of stars and fireflies. For someone who grew up with traffic noise, the nighttime silence was deep and complete. Even the scent was different due to a full canopy of evergreen and deciduous trees. There were wildflowers as well as the blueberry bushes — all high bush and easy to pick.
I always enjoyed going there; it was a special — almost magical — place. Soon, I grew up and moved away. Bunk died, and then Mitzi. The property was eventually sold, so we had no time or reason to go there.
As we drove that road this week, I was looking forward to seeing the cabin. Of course, I was disappointed because the property is all changed. The house has a second floor, the berry bushes have all been cleared for a large garage and yard with playground equipment that makes me sure a young family lives there. It’s still Bunkie’s mountain —exciting and exotic — because his spirit is there amid the remaining woodland and the chirping of wild birds.