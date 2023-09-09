Carol Crossed: Museum's response to essay on Susan B. Anthony and abortion

Melissa Silverstein: Who gets to claim Susan B. Anthony? In the 1990s, decades after her death, Anthony became a poster woman for the anti-abortion movement. According to well-respected biographers and scholars, this take on Anthony’s stance on abortion is ahistorical. It is inappropriate to splice history together to your own liking.

Thank you to the Adams Arts Advisory Board for revisiting a public discussion of Susan B. Anthony’s opposition to abortion. We first addressed these questions prior to the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum‘s opening 2010. These were quelled after the public was exposed to the museum’s use of primary sources, mostly Susan B. Anthony’s newspaper, The Revolution. Other than mentioning the practice in her diary entries and in an 1875 Chicago speech on the evils of alcohol consumption, Anthony wrote little about abortion. However, in The Revolution’s editorials, letters and articles, abortion is discussed boldly and aggressively in the strongest possible language. No other women’s suffrage-era newspaper before, during or after her time has been found to run anti-abortion items so frequently and with such derision as The Revolution.

As it relates to the current debate, it may seem puzzling that some suffragists condemned abortion. In Anthony’s time, single motherhood was frowned upon. Women were largely dependent on men. There was no ultrasound to instruct women on maternity. Rape was not an enforceable crime. And while many suffragists supported the concept of voluntary motherhood, contraception was not reliable or even socially acceptable. Why would the most progressive women of the era be against abortion?

While 19th- and early-20th-century abortion was unsafe or possibly deadly for the mother, none of The Revolution’s more than 100 references and citations discuss matricide or femicide as it relates to abortion. Instead, “child murder,” “foeticide,” “ante-natal murder” and “infanticide” describe abortion, and they are used interchangeably.

Anthony, who was to be silenced by no one, even went so far as to use her paper to instruct women about maternity. The paper ran lectures by Anna Densmore French on the life of the embryo, challenging the prevailing view of “quickening” as the onset of life. To discuss pregnancy and women’s bodies was considered scandalous in mainstream publications. Airing these progressive opinions by these progressive women, voices which could not be printed in other venues, was the very mission of The Revolution.

The straightforward anti-abortion language of Revolution editor Elizabeth Cady Stanton, by far the most radical of the suffrage leaders, might have been informed by her work for the abolition of slaves. After the Civil War, she wrote against the ownership of a human being by another human being, connecting women and the destruction of children.

But despite suffrage advocacy against slavery, Silverstein’s essay was correct to point out what are today considered racist remarks and strategies by suffrage leaders. One reason for this bigotry was suffragists’ anger at being abandoned with the passage of the 15th amendment, giving Black men but not Black and white women the vote. For greater detail about this discussion, see the Facing History Objectively page on our website.

Not long ago, an irate visitor to the museum insisted that we remove a piece of ephemera that portrayed racist hostility against Black suffragists. We did not remove the piece. However, his interaction encouraged us to even better instruct the public about these inconvenient truths. We proceeded to amplify the accurate provenance of the piece, expand the docent narrative and augment the written description of the item available to the public.

Biased opinions exist even among scholars and historians, and we recognize the temptation to substitute primary sources with our own current political views. But as a historical institution, we continue to take seriously our mission to represent historical facts, not a contemporary political interpretation. Neither our board’s and staff’s opinions nor the Arts Advisory Board’s opinions are relevant or appropriate. It is only Anthony’s and her suffrage colleagues’ views that are relevant and appropriate. History is a teacher. As such, it allows us to shape, to define and to redefine our own positions. We respect and we trust our visitors enough to do just that.

We reextend an invitation to the Adams Arts Advisory Board to visit the museum. We welcome the board and the intellectually curious to explore the museum’s exhibit, view our collection of authentic editions of Anthony’s newspaper and check out those same digitized editions displayed on the museum kiosk under “Restellism,” the suffrage name for abortion.

We also invite you to buy one of our T-shirts that reads “History should make you feel uncomfortable.”