Three days in January: Jan. 6, an incursion; Jan. 13, an impeachment; and Jan. 20, an inauguration.
An abrupt, violent and hostile entrance into the United States Capitol for the purpose of revolting against civil authority followed by a charge of misconduct made against the highest public office holder followed by the ceremonial inductions into the public offices of president and vice president.
Whiplash — too much to withstand, or a testament to the strength of what binds us? Where do we look for a coherent answer?
There was one man present on all three days — Eugene Goodman. Goodman, a Black man, was born in Washington, D.C., in 1980. At 22 years old he joined the United States Army. He was a sergeant in the 101st Airborne Division and fought in the Iraq War. He served until 2006, and in 2009, Goodman joined the United States Capitol Police.
On Jan. 6, he stood his post. Goodman did not flinch or run as the mob bore down. He led the insurrectionists away from the Senate chamber to allow time for the chamber to be cleared, and for the senators to be removed to safety.
Against an angry mob, Goodman stood alone. When he ran, it was with purpose.
Commentators described it this way: “… He tricked them, willingly becoming the rabbit to their wolf pack, pulling them away from the chambers where armed officers were waiting, avoiding tragedy and saving lives. His actions have been credited with saving the lives of the senators … and members of the mob.”
When it was over, soldiers who served with Goodman in the 101st Airborne came forward. They said that “he acted heroically long before last Wednesday.”
On Jan. 13, without fanfare, blush or braggadocio, Goodman did his job. Notwithstanding that on that day he was recommended for a Congressional Gold Medal. Notwithstanding that on that day he was also named Deputy Sergeant at Arms of the United States Senate. On Jan. 20, again Goodman stood at post: guarding Vice President Kamala Harris at the inauguration.
They say we should worry about former soldiers and policemen who were part of the mob and trashed the United States Capitol.
Perhaps we should as long as we also remember the former soldier and policeman who risked his life for others.
It is the Spring of 1755. A father and son, identified as “Indians,” were maple sugaring. While the father collected the sap, the son remained in camp. Two white men passed by leading horses without saddles. The son was suspicious and ran to warn his father. The father suspected the horses were stolen. He followed the men. They shot him. The wound is not deadly, but the men then beat the wounded man to death.
The white men are pursued, caught and tried. One was acquitted and the other was given a light sentence, not for homicide. The victim’s people were enraged and vowed revenge.
The following summer, while many were in church, some of those people entered the house of Mr. and Mrs. Chamberlain on Prospect Hill, Stockbridge.
They bludgeoned to death an infant in its crib and kidnapped a three-year-old child.
According to Electa F. Jones, author of “Stockbridge Past and Present,” “The father, in his fright, jumped out at the window and fled.”
Owen, a Black servant, was more loyal to the family than the father. Owen stood fast. He attempted to fight off the intruders. He saved the life of Mrs. Chamberlain, but was badly wounded in the effort.
He was carried to the house down the road where they attempted to save his life, but Owen died.
If you don’t know where you stand, stand with Eugene Goodman and Owen. Stand with those who do their jobs, do not run, but stand ready to protect others. What does any of this tell us about those three days? About who attacked, who cowered and who fought to protect? Hard question to answer, but Doc Rivers, a Black coach of the LA Clippers raised another: “It’s amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.”
Hard questions to answer, but given Owen, Goodman, the Mass 54th, the Tuskegee Airmen, the “Hidden Figures” and so many more, it is a good thing they did love this country, and possibly a good idea to love them back.