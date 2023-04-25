It was late on a Friday night when federal District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk released his decision. After the United States Supreme Court upended half a century of settled law — overturning Roe v. Wade — Kacsmaryk’s decision earlier this month was unwelcome but not unexpected.
Kacsmaryk intended to block access nationwide to mifepristone, the first drug in a two-drug protocol for early pregnancy termination. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and has been used safely since 2000.
In coming to his decision, Kacsmaryk substituted his medical opinions for the FDA’s medical knowledge. He changed words (from fetus to “unborn human”) and created an untenable legal situation — two humans in one body with the wellbeing of one potentially in direct conflict with the wellbeing of the other. The judge created an unbearable situation and an unsolvable problem. He opened the door to determining abortion as murder, increased the threat to women’s health during pregnancy.
Finally, Kacsmaryk relied in part upon the Comstock Act of 1873. We pride ourselves on moving forward. Ronald Reagan once said “Progress is our most important product.” Now, Kacsmaryk, a Trump-appointed judge, was reaching back 150 years for justification, and ignoring that the Supreme Court declared Comstock unconstitutional in 1983 on the grounds that it “limited liberty.”
Ghost of moral crusades
Who was Comstock and what was decency 1873-style?
Named for an anti-vice crusader, Anthony Comstock, the Comstock Act made it illegal to send “obscene, lewd or lascivious,” “immoral” or “indecent” publications through the mail. The law also made it a misdemeanor for anyone to sell, give away or possess an obscene book, pamphlet, picture, drawing or advertisement.
In “The Forbidden Apple,” biographer Kat Long called Anthony Comstock “the most influential moralizer in American history.”
Comstock was born to a wealthy family in New Canaan, Conn. He was raised a strict Puritan. His religious upbringing shaped his adult career and led to a lifelong war on women.
After the war, Comstock settled in New York City. There he joined the Young Men’s Christian Society (YMCA). “Improvement of the spiritual, mental, social and physical condition of young men”, the stated purpose of the YMCA, resonated with Comstock. The Y’s mission to “promote morality” was his mission.
According to Long, “while working in a dry-goods shop on Warren Street in lower Manhattan, Comstock was shown a book by a fellow clerk. The clerk blamed the book for contraction of a venereal disease in a brothel.”
Comstock hunted down the publisher of the book. He found Charles Conroy in his shop in a neighboring basement. Comstock “had his man.” He reported Conroy to the police and insisted they arrest him. The incident, Long wrote, “had a profound impact on Comstock: men were immoral, but they were not to blame – they were entrapped.”
Thus began the career of America’s most influential moralizer. By 1873, Comstock established The New York Society for the Suppression of Vice. (The SSV’s first board chairman was Berkshire Cottager Morris K. Jesup, of Lenox).
SSV focused on pornography and abortion. Comstock convinced New York state to grant SSV limited law enforcement authority. With it, SSV exercised “extralegal action” because, they claimed, social deviancy justified it.
Comstock branded Conroy — the fellow who published the book that led Comstock’s co-worker into brothels — “an unrepentant two-bit pornographer.” Comstock had him arrested six times and personally beat him up each time — even the last time, when Conroy was 70.
Comstock didn’t stop at enforcing the law; he attacked any he felt violated his own sense of decency. Some saw Comstock and his fellows as courageous defenders of morality. Others called them dangerous — “the dastardly do-gooders.”
Comstock was appointed special agent of the United States Post Office and his act was viewed as regulatory. The so-called Comstock Act was passed in 1873 as for “the Act for the Suppression of Trade in, and Circulation of, Obscene Literature and Articles of Immoral Use.”
It criminalized pornography and, by broadening the definition of “sexually explicit material,” criminalized all information about contraception and abortion.
... then and now
Why call abortion and contraception pornography? Comstock’s final, terrifying conclusion was that men were lured into vice by women. To Comstock, women were the culprits; he called them “the sex radicals.” Thus, his biographer, Amy Sohn titled her biography “The Man Who Hated Women.”
Underlying it all was the suppression of women and women’s rights. That is what it was then, and that is what the anti-abortion movement is now. Childbirth was the chief cause of death among young women then, and if contraception and abortion are denied, it will be again.
Late at night in Texas, one man decided to endanger the lives and health of all American women.