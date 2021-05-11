Cable news not only buried the lede; it missed the story. The new national politics took its show on the road.
Tip O’Neill, the late House Speaker from Massachusetts, said, “all politics is local.” Would that they were. Would that, here at home, we were safe from using strategies to frighten, ad hominem attacks on opponents and language to obscure or obfuscate.
Strategy
I loved “The Music Man,” but at this odd moment in American politics, I see it in an entirely different light. It is not fun fiction. It is a road map to new political strategies to frighten.
The Music Man comes into town, and immediately identifies a problem. “Ya got trouble, my friend … right here in River City. ... Trouble with a capital ‘T’ and that rhymes with ‘P’ and that stands for pool.”
Why is it always a newcomer? You might reason that it would be hard for a newcomer to understand the town and the complexity of its problems. Not for the Music Man. He is unconfused by history; unencumbered by actual knowledge or experience. No worries because his goal is not to solve their problem but his. Whatever he wants, it is for him not River City.
To fleece Iowa, he has a simple plan: invent an emergency; churn up fear and agitation, and then grab their money, allegiance or votes.
When inventing the emergency, he is not too specific, or someone might call his bluff. Just a general “something evil this way comes” will do. Get folks engaged and worried. Best bet is big bad state government or the health and welfare of their children — always scary. An emergency demands people act quickly to ward off disaster. Demanding haste stops slow reasonable thought. It is best to press for action because too much thought, and voters will realize there is no emergency. “Be afraid, be very afraid” is more motivating than “it’s all good”.
The Music Man doesn’t worry too much about facts; it’s the drama of the thing. Got everyone all worked up? Good, now populate the drama.
Ad hominem attacks
Obviously, the candidate inventing the emergency is cast as the good guy. He will save the town. He has unique abilities (not specified) and is the only one who can do it. Being a hero-candidate is superior to that ordinary public-spirited fellow who wants to do the daily work quietly. That guy, the opponent, is the bad guy. If not responsible for the evil approaching, he will, at bare minimum, let is pass, and possibly, hold the door open for evil to enter. Remember — not too specific, just use trigger words such as shady or corrupt, self-serving or bullying.
And the voters? They are victims to be rescued. The Music Man explains, it is “a situation you do not wish to acknowledge, or you are not aware of the caliber of disaster indicated.” Just hand over your vote, your wit and wisdom, and get saved. Nice to be saved, or is it? Not so nice to be told the town is too dumb to govern itself.
Language
How do you use language to obscure? Easy — just use the same language as the opposition. For example: Every candidate in every Berkshire city, town and village is for reasonable growth. What could sound more reasonable? Nothing, but does it mean anything?
Candidates from every point along the growth spectrum — from no growth to achieving urban density in the Berkshire Hills — call it reasonable. Here’s why: somewhere someone took a poll and discovered reasonable growth sounded good to a majority of voters. Therefore, everyone who wants a majority of the votes uses the term. Reasonable growth continues to sound great and, all of a sudden, means nothing.
For example, after being elected, a man was asked to define reasonable growth. He said, “I ran on that, but I am not going to discuss it here.” “Here” was a Planning Board meeting. So, where? And when? Before you ask for our votes again?
Words matter, but words can be used to confuse. When everyone on every side of an issue uses the same language, they are not using words to honestly describe their position. How, then, do you, the voter, know how to vote? You may not.
Language can be used purposefully to obfuscate. A secret cabal is always good; one working in the shadows. In this election there are 16 shady folks supposedly trying to take over. Last election it was elites on a hill, and the election before that it was the Rattlesnake Mountain gang. Gosh! who are these guys on which hill? Think it’s the one with a religious community and subsidized senior housing? If voters believe this political operative, what are they to do? Obviously do as he says, vote for his candidates. You will end up out-of-pocket without band uniforms or instruments.
We are a representative democracy. Our elected officials are meant to represent us. We deserve to know if they will — not just mouth the words to get the vote but act on the words if they get the job.
Tip O’Neill said, “all politics are local”; would that they still were.