Carole Owens: America has much to learn from Ukraine

It is war. There is suffering, death and destruction. At its core, war is ugly and wrong. But, oh boy, don’t those Ukrainians make us feel good, exhilarated? Proud, as they literally stand in the way of a bully? Proud as they fight-for-right? Then, pulled up short, one wonders, what happened to us?
The Irish fishermen stood down the Russian navy simply by insisting they would continue their way of life in the face of danger. One explained fishermen face danger on the ocean daily and fear will not dissuade us. So, one wonders, what happened to us?
On Jan. 6, 1941, Franklin Delano Roosevelt gave his State of the Union. Did he call out the Fifth Column – our homegrown and thriving Neo-Nazis and isolationists? No. Eleven months before Pearl Harbor, did he saber-rattle? No. FDR delivered the now famous “four freedoms speech.” He told America and the world what democracy gave its people and why it was worth fighting for. Told America and the world: If fighting to defend freedom became necessary, count on us. So, one wonders, what happened to us?
After four years of a raging man bent on division and destruction, we elected a good man. After a selfish man widened the economic gap at home and alienated our allies abroad, we elected a man who united the world against a bully without endangering a single American life. A man who punished the war criminal without blundering into WWIII. We elected a man who wants to enact legislation to restore the equities in rights and dollars, and some of us cannot tell the difference. So, one wonders, what happened to us?
In the 1980s, I was asked to rely upon my training and experience, research and interviews and thereby report to a congressional committee on TV and the family. They expected, and from others received, a litany of negative effects from content. They received from others a claim of systemized desensitization. That is, the theory that repeated exposure reduces the emotional impact — the more violent content viewed, the less violence seems alien or wrong. For example, during the Trump administration, as his divisive and destructive speech was repeated and increased, reporters said they were not surprised — better if they reported they were continually shocked and increasingly disturbed.
What I presented was the “spectator syndrome.” A report that focused on the viewers not the content. A report that concluded America was becoming a nation of watchers untouched by what they saw and, more important, unable to touch it. Their behavior made no difference to the outcome of the televised game, drama or news report.
Television was turning Americans into watchers, not participants. Spectators less likely to take what they saw seriously, more likely to deny the importance, and less able to tell the difference between fact and fiction. A nation trained to swallow conspiracy theories, convinced they could not affect the outcome and therefore prone to inaction. A nation of nonvoters because their votes were immaterial. Spectators who sat and watched though danger was imminent. Spectators who confused freedom of speech with effectiveness of action, who confused polls and votes.
Whether or not it could partially explain what was happening to us, the spectator syndrome was filed away. It was not what the committee wanted to hear; they were focused on content. So, what happened to us?
President Joe Biden said the question is whether we drift into autocracy or sustain democracy. Others say we have become an idiocracy without the wit to discriminate between truth and lies, between what is beneficial and what is harmful. Perhaps that is where we are, but the president also said don’t bet against the American people.
Perhaps there were too many uniformed or misinformed to get vaccinated and beat COVID. True, it is now endemic, and unlike polio, measles or smallpox, we will live with COVID forever. Perhaps it is true that elected officials were so frightened that they forsook democratic principles and bowed to the bully, but perhaps our president is right. Perhaps we will come to our senses. Perhaps the Irish fishermen and Ukrainians are showing us the way. Perhaps with a little reminder, we can reclaim our roots.
They were always with us — the fifth column, the white supremacists, the gangs of 1930 and 1940 film noir including the moll, the mouthpiece, the muscle, the baby-faced sycophant and the big boss. They were always with us just as greed, hate and brutality are. But in America, they were marginalized — never a majority, never a ruling class.
Biden led the world in reuniting the democracies that isolated and shamed the bully. On his best day, to topple democracy, Donald Trump could only summon a ragtag formation of 3,000 who left the Capitol in time for supper. When asked if he wanted to flee from an army of 140,000 bent on toppling democracy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition.”
The clear voice and direct actions of Ukraine — they, not us — exemplify the democracy that will not yield. America, listen. They are who we once were. Find bedrock and build again. Here in our mature democracy, bedrock is one simple sentence. To all who compliment Vladimir Putin and disrespect our president, ask, “Have you no decency, Sir?”