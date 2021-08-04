The Constitution of the United States did not spring fully formed in Philadelphia in the 18th century. It was the product — possibly the finest product — of the Enlightenment, which in turn was the result of as many as 500 years of human development.
In a meadow beside the Thames in 1215, King John signed the Magna Carta. The document established due process of law, freedom from arbitrary imprisonment and trial by a jury of peers for peers of the realm only. Great concepts, limited recipients — but underlying the rights granted, and perhaps most important of all, the Magna Carta challenged the belief that a king’s rule was absolute. It established the law itself as a separate power.
From 1346 to 1353, Europe suffered pestilence and death. For seven long years, the Black Death was terrorizing and overwhelming. The plague caused unrelenting suffering unmitigated by the church, the government, conspiracy theorists or cultists. No one was safe.
No one understood what caused it. No one could stop it. Finally, it is speculated, so many died and so many fled; so many of those remaining were petrified and cowered indoors, that a sort of sad and accidental quarantine put an end to it.
Out of that experience arose a thirst for knowledge, a demand for truth and accuracy, a respect for science and the scientific method. There followed a demand for logic; an eschewing of unsupported theories and illogical conclusions; a sincere respect for learning; a belief that truth and reason could save lives.
From 1618 to 1648, Europe fought the Thirty Years’ War. The war weakened the concept of the divine right of kings. While the Magna Carta challenged absolute rule; this war challenged the belief that monarchs were put in power by the will of God and were not subject to earthly power. It was an assertion that shook old foundations.
In the midst of the war (1628), the Petition of Rights was signed in England. Rights granted to title holders by the Magna Carta were extended to commoners. After the Thirty Years’ War, in 1688, the English Bill of Rights was signed guaranteeing free elections. Britain was on its way to democracy 100 years before our Constitution.
The table is set
Changes during the Thirty Years’ War created conditions for the birth of the Age of Enlightenment (1715-1789). From 1215 to 1715, the foundation was laid for what would be the United States of America. The Founding Fathers were well-educated. Without that education, they could not have formed the government they did. The values of the Enlightenment — liberty, equality and justice — were well-known to them. The government they formed was based upon those values.
Pivotal thinkers were Voltaire, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Montesquieu and John Locke. Voltaire and Rousseau questioned the right of monarchs to absolute rule. Montesquieu believed government ought to be a social contract. To assure against tyranny, Montesquieu suggested a separation of powers into branches of government. Locke redefined the nature of government. He thought the only legitimate government was one in which a ruler gains his power and authority by the consent of the governed.
Thomas Hobbes argued that humans were too selfish and brutal to govern themselves. They needed a strong leader to control them.
Locke disagreed and believed mankind could use reason to avoid tyranny, and to assure that the first duty of government was to protect the natural rights of the people — life, liberty, and property.
All the foregoing deeply influenced the creation, the very words, of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. That is, establishing truth through science and the scientific method, education and logic, and the inalienable rights of all humans were the necessary underpinnings of the documents.
If anyone wanted to challenge democracy as the most humane and effective form of government, first they would have to rewind. To overturn democracy, one would have to move backward, return to a time before science and reason. It would require more than a violent insurrection. It would require changing minds and justifying the undoing of all that was accomplished. It would require …
An attack on science and scientist that relegated science to one more opinion obliterating the concept of fact, and relegating scientists to a few more partisans obliterating the concept of dedicating oneself to a higher good.
A demonizing of the educated as a dangerous elite to be feared.
A cessation of the demand for logic and acceptance of conclusions that were internally contradictory.
A return to a time when only the mighty (in arms or money) have rights.
Locke said reasonable and moral people would demand government be self-limiting and protect all citizens’ natural rights. Hobbes said the people were too savage and selfish to do so. With American democracy, we achieved Locke’s dream; will we defeat Hobbes’ fears?