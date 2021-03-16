Stockbridge Main Street is for sale.
It is America’s hometown. The journey toward that distinction started with the images of Norman Rockwell. He painted not who we were but who we wished we were. He illustrated the actual moment and the aspiration simultaneously.
The man and woman signing a marriage license in town hall, she on her tiptoes. The boy carefully studying Doc Campbell’s credentials — one cannot be too careful — as he waits to receive a vaccination. Another boy at a lunch counter, his knapsack on the floor beside him, sits next to a policeman. Did he run away, and the policeman is taking him home sweetening the deal with a fountain drink? Or is the policeman just now talking the boy out of leaving? Either way, it is a child in a land where the policeman is his friend.
They are moments we recognize in places that seem familiar, and all the places are Stockbridge. “Home for Christmas” is the quintessential holiday street scene. It is the street where you grew up or wished you did. It is a scene you remember or imagined. All America knows that street. How? When Rockwell completed the illustration, and sent it to McCall’s for its 1967 cover, Rockwell asked the magazine to identify the village. McCall’s did, and Stockbridge became America’s hometown.
Whether accurate or a bit of a fudge, Lenox wanted to be known as America’s Gilded Age resort. Lenox preserved some Berkshire Cottages and claimed others. A former executive of Lenox Chamber told me, “Of course we know Tanglewood, Elm Court and Wheatleigh are in Stockbridge, but by claiming them we attract more tourists and can charge more for a room.”
Like it or not Stockbridge became America’s hometown. Folks in Stockbridge loved Rockwell. They sat for him, admired the result, saved any note he wrote, nodded to him on the street and generally admired their hometown boy. However, they wanted everyone to know: “There was a Stockbridge before Norman — two hundred years before. We inspired him; he didn’t create us.”
Stockbridge fell heir to Rockwell and the title of America’s hometown, and Stockbridge — stiff-backed Yankee with clear-eyed values — was ambivalent. An angry tourist once stopped a local on the street and said, “If you want tourists to come, you should have public bathrooms and better internet service.”
Straining for that combination of honesty and courtesy that defines New England, the woman replied, “But we don’t.” Don’t what? Have public bathrooms; have cell towers; want the tourists? Can local economies be rich in more than dollars?
So, while Lenox swung open the doors and welcomed all comers, Stockbridge was circumspect. They built slowly and judiciously; said thank you very much but demurred; pointed out that adequate was all that was necessary, new-fangled was not. The result can be summed up in a Norman Rockwell Museum description of “Home for Christmas.” The Norman Rockwell Museum notes that Main Street Stockbridge changed very little in 54 years since the illustration depicting it graced the cover of McCall’s. The demur saved the village.
Somehow Rockwell, as he always did and as he was known for doing, painted the street accurately and at the same time managed to imbue it with everything we hoped Christmas in our hometown would be. You know without seeing it that the people on the street will greet every shopkeep by name as neighbors and friends. The dad bringing home the tree is correctly anticipating a warm welcome, his children’s sparkling eyes and his wife’s whispered “thank you.” The moment is on the canvas; the aspiration is all around, framing it.
A friend who is a careful observer calls it all — the Rockwell illustration, the real-life preservation and America’s love affair with both — “the Goose that laid the Golden Egg.” And he adds: “Best not to kill it.”
Will we? Will we lose Norman Rockwell’s Main Street? If we do, what would that mean? Was the aspiration real, too? Was all we hoped America could be only in Rockwell’s brush or was it in the Stockbridge that Rockwell experienced? Did Stockbridge inspire him?
Main Street, the real thing and the Rockwell depiction, is anchored by the town library on the left and the Red Lion Inn on the far right. Between the two are five buildings facing the street, and The Mews a step behind. Three of the six building are for sale; there are rumors about another two.
How will COVID change us, they ask. Will we return to normal or a new normal? Will the economy come back or did COVID kill that, too? Will we lose Stockbridge Main Street as Rockwell illustrated it? If we do, will America lose the image of its ideal hometown? Will we lose the soul of Stockbridge?