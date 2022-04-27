Carole Owens: Big lies are all too common and all too destructive

It will end suddenly. Not without casualties and cleanup, yet all at once. What seemed unassailable will be memory. Whatever the final event is, it will be given extra credit, when in fact the end will be the result of a confluence of events.
So many of us looked for a law to stop them — surprised, even shocked to find there was no law against unimaginable behavior. Without law or consequence, with nothing to dissuade the unruly, there was a feeling that our system was failing us. Was it, or did we fail it? If we care, the threat to democracy can crack and crumble when the lies are exposed.
Laws and lies
Our founders did imagine the wannabe tyrant and attempted to protect against him. They did not imagine a people willingly ceding self-rule. They were freeing the people from unjust rule wherein their needs were subsumed under those of a small group or single individual. The founders believed the people would choose to behave in a manner that preserved and protected our government and the customs that supported it. There would be no need to legislate behavior that was in the majority’s best interest.
On the other hand, oligarchies, autocracies, dictatorships rely on laws. Author John Lescroart wrote: “The essence of fascism is to make laws forbidding everything and then enforce them selectively against your enemies.”
Dictators use laws to control, intimidate, frighten and force people to do what they would not otherwise choose to do. They use lies in the same way. Adolf Hitler had his big lie; so did Donald Trump and so does Vladimir Putin. Hitler told Germany they won World War I, but an evil conspiracy of someone, somewhere, somehow convinced the world otherwise. The lie always justifies behavior, and the behavior is usually violent. Hitler started WWII.
Trump used the same lie (substitute won the election for won the war), and thereby justified breaking into and desecrating the Capitol, hurting some people and threatening to kill others. Putin lies that Ukraine is not a separate country and is run by Nazis, and therefore he is justified in marching in, killing babies, pregnant women and leveling cities. The bigger the lie, the more bold and more destructive the actions.
Customs, tradition, rituals and the media
The media — broadcasting, publishing, and the internet — was equally unprepared to report on unimaginable behaviors as the law was to deal with them. Why? The entire sense of fairness, objectivity and balance mitigated against what was needed.
There is no right way or good reason to be neutral if reporting the overthrow of our government; there are not two sides when reporting a lie; the First Amendment never meant to protect advocating an uprising. The press was only prepared to report two sides of an issue — both sincerely held. It was only prepared to report the peaceful transition of power after the accurately reported vote count. Adding that some thought, without proof, that the vote was fraudulent and thought, without grounds, that the loser won was to normalize aberrant behavior and perpetuate the lie.
To report that one side was busting norms, trashing traditions and spitting on rituals that held our formal government together was to normalize destruction of the informal organization as prelude to overthrowing our government.
The unimaginable happens
Is it possible that what is happening in Ukraine and America is parallel, in kind if not in degree? Both are the result of a big lie told by men who want what they want when they want it. Both aim to destroy a form of government and a way of life. Both are take-overs, albeit one much more physically destructive.
Many are not ready to believe that about America. Many do not see the danger. It is still unimaginable that anyone would despise democracy. Many are fooled or seduced by lies. They cannot imagine the unimaginable – that someone wants to destroy the American dream.
Now what? Maybe Ukraine and its people, for all of its suffering has found clarity amid the obscene.
1. Ukraine says: Admit the destruction. We must admit our institutions are battered and weakened.
2. Ukraine is committed to rebuilding. Whatever it takes, we must protect the vote and those on every governmental level who do the job without fear or favor.
3. Name the enemy and stand together against them; win. Our enemy is all those who would use their offices to serve themselves and not serve and protect the Constitution and our country.
4. Ukraine is committed to ousting their enemy, and we must oust our enemies from every governor’s mansion and statehouse and from Congress.
5. Everyone from Andrew Young to Emanuel Macron said there is no democracy without truth. Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Call a thing by its name.” Words matter. Truth matters. Settle for nothing less.
This is war, and President Joe Biden is right: The slow, nonviolent squeeze on assets and income will sap, wind and defeat. Suddenly, it will be over. Now, America has enemies foreign and domestic. Know them, name them and oust them so it can be over here, too.