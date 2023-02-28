In 1826, the Simon Larned house in Pittsfield was sold to Nathan Willis. In a time between the Revolutionary War and the Civil War, Pittsfield was growing and changing.
A small agricultural community with 138 families was burgeoning and becoming a manufacturing and banking center. At the same time, Pittsfield was becoming the most populous town in Berkshire County.
Willis came to Pittsfield in 1814. He owned and operated Nathan Willis & Son, a general store, on Bank Row just west of the Campbell Coffeehouse and across from what is today Park Square — a plaque marks the location of the coffeehouse.
He became state senator from Berkshire County, and in 1818, Willis was an incorporator of the Agricultural Bank. In 1835, Willis helped found the Berkshire Mutual Fire Insurance Company and was its first president. For four years (1845-9), he was president of the Agricultural Bank.
In 1837, Willis sold the property on East Street to Dr. John Milton Brewster. Brewster was a direct descendent of Elder William Brewster and Gov. William Bradford of the Plymouth Colony, and related to contemporary Noah Webster. Such laudable connections made him an ancestor of Julia Child and Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist.
Brewster was born in Becket in 1789. He attended the Lenox School for Boys and then followed in his father’s footsteps studying medicine at the Boston Medical School. He returned to Becket on Feb. 12, 1812, the day his father, Dr. Oliver Brewster, died. At 23 years old, he continued his father’s medical practice in Becket. Later he moved to Lenox. Brewster and his wife, Philena, had 10 children. Eight survived — five sons and three daughters.
In 1837, Dr. Brewster moved from Lenox to Pittsfield and purchased the Larned house from Nathan Willis. According to the Pittsfield Sun, the house at 359 East St. remained unchanged from the time in approximately 1790 when Simon Larned built “his commodious and attractive house,” to 1860.
In the 1860s, the house was hit by lightning twice. At that point and possibly for that reason, the house was rebuilt and reduced in size.
Brewster practiced medicine in Berkshire County for more than 50 years and was beloved by all. He was a religious man, a man of principle and an ardent abolitionist. Brewster welcomed some of the earliest abolitionists to his home including Elihu Burritt and Charles Sumner.
From 1840 to 1860, his house at 359 East St. was a station/stop on the Underground Railroad — a safe place for fugitive slaves on their way from the South to Canada, from slavery to freedom.
Brewster died in 1869 and is buried in the Pittsfield cemetery. His obituary read in part, “His kindness to the poor was exemplary. His professional services were given gratuitously. May the excellencies of his life and the memories of his love and kindness be treasured in our hearts.” It might be true or apocryphal, but the words about his love and kindness were believed by many to be an oblique reference to 359 East being a stop on the Underground Railroad between 1840 and 1860.
The Underground Railroad was a loosely connected network of houses used by enslaved Black Americans seeking to obtain their freedom in the 30 years before the Civil War. The “railroad” connected slave states to free states.
Sometimes, routes of the Underground Railroad were organized by abolitionists. Sometimes it was individuals wishing to help. There were also those who were more active. They were called “pilots.”
Pilots travelled to the South to find fugitive slaves called “passengers” and put them on the railroad. The houses that took them in were called “stations.” Those who guided them to the next house were called “conductors.”
Stations were added or removed from the Underground Railroad as ownership of the house changed. Brewster house, at 359 East St., was a stable station along the Railroad. Why did it cease to be a station in 1860? Did the lightning strikes and the need to rebuild have something to do with it? There is no information.
Station locations were closely guarded secrets; no records were kept. The secrecy was necessary to protect all involved — conductors and passengers. Under the federal Fugitive Stave Acts of 1793 and 1850, conductors could be prosecuted and passengers were returned to punitive slave owners.
The genesis of Brewster house as a station was reputed to be the traveling physician. Doctors in those days made house calls. Dr. Brewster had a horse and buggy and made the rounds. It facilitated moving a passenger from one station to 359 East St. and then onward.
Brewster also owned a second property in Pittsfield. In 1844, Brewster bought David Bush Jr.’s farm from his surviving son Charles Bush. Brewster never lived on the property; how he used it is unclear. Possibly he continued to have it farmed to enjoy and sell the produce. Six years later, in 1850, Brewster sold it to Herman Melville. Today, that property is the national landmark Arrowhead.
Mrs. Brewster outlived her husband by several years and remained in the East Street house with her son. Finally, in 1882, the Brewster heirs sold the property to William Russell Allen.