A Berkshire Eagle reader presented a mystery: What did his ancestor carve on a powder horn in 1776?
Before we consider what Benjamin Markham, of Tyringham, carved, we might clear up two other questions: What is a powder horn and why engrave it at all? The powder horn was an object of personal equipment, commonplace and mandatory. It was made from the readily available horns of cows or oxen. Hollowed out, the animal horns were used to carry black gunpowder. The curved shape was an ideal funnel to transfer the powder into a musket, and an ideal means to “keep your powder dry.”
Worn across the chest secured by leather straps, a powder horn was standard equipment during the French and Indian War, the Revolutionary War and as late as the Civil War. After that, gun design rendered the powder horn obsolete. During the century of the powder horn, an artform evolved. More information about, and wonderful images of, this artform can be found at Historic Deerfield and the Library of Congress.
Powder horns were engraved as a “diary” of where the soldier and frontiersman had been, a useful map of where they needed to go, or a simple artform on an available “canvas.” The horns were smooth and hard, ideal to carve. The earliest engravings were cartography — the powder horn maps. The geography and map division at the Library of Congress has a collection of nine “powder horn maps” representing “the Hudson-Champlain route, following the Hudson River and Lake Champlain from New York to Canada, and the Mohawk Valley route, following the Mohawk River from Albany to near Lake Ontario.” Strapped close to the body, the valuable map was readily available.
Even the maps had decorative touches — a school of fish or a flowering vine intertwined with the geographic information. As a canvas, a powder horn “is a powerful and poignant piece of folk art,” according to the curators at Historic Deerfield.
Some powder horns, like Benjamin Markham’s, have a single name carved into it — presumably that of the owner/carver. However, owner and carver were not necessarily the same person. The Deerfield collection has 75 powder horns; more than one is inscribed with two names: “James Downae his horn, made by E. Crosby — 1781.” As the artform evolved, there were journeymen and master carvers.
John Bush, from Shrewsbury, was a master carver. A free Black man, Bush created some of the most beautiful powder horns. His work, often imitated, was defined by highly stylized capital letters, graceful scrolls and borders of shells and flowers.
It would be easier to solve the mystery of the Markham powder horn and identify its carved objects if it were a powder horn map. We would know where Markham was when he carved it and have a better idea what he was depicting.
The family has done excellent research and has a supposition or two. The numerous cannons on his horn may indicate that Markham marched with Col. Henry Knox along Knox Trail in 1776 shepherding artillery from Crown Point to Boston.
Even though Markham’s was not a map, many powder horns included place names with the name and date — Markham’s did not. However, his does have a house with a sign. That is a clue.
In Colonial America, taverns were invariably houses with signs. The signs were pictograms. The pictures represented words, and the words were the name of tavern. I have a guess as to the tavern. It did not necessitate Markham ever visiting the tavern though he may have. This tavern and its image were so famous that Markham would have heard of it and “seen” it.
The best and most heroic of the early Revolutionary War stories was about Burnham Tavern. There men of Maine gathered to consider their response to a dire British threat. A British officer named Moore demanded lumber to build a British fortification or else. The men met at Burnham’s and made their decision: They would fight rather than accede. Although they attacked a British ship with only farmer’s implements, pitchforks and shovels, they won the battle. When it was over, Moore was carried to the tavern for medical treatment and died in the place where the farmers plotted.
The roof line and position of the chimney on the Markham tavern are similar to Burnham’s. Markham carved the sign and its symbols. Did the pictogram spell Burnham? More than 240 years later, examination does not yield enlightenment but merely disagreement. One person sees a bottle and a wineglass; another sees a bell and a glass; and a third sees a seated man and a glass. Though no one can name the tavern definitively, they all see a glass.
So let us raise that glass to this rare historic “document,” this unique indigenous art form, the carved powder horn. From approximately 1750 to 1860, powder horns created a pictorial history of America — roads, rivers, instruments of wars and objects of everyday life — beautiful and fun to “read.”