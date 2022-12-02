A friend wished me a Happy Thanksgiving and wanted me to know one of the things he was thankful for was our friendship. Nice, right? In this holiday season, we might wonder, for what are we truly thankful?
A friend we can trust. Even if it is only one, no quantity of friends makes up for that quality.
Loving relationships in an atmosphere of mutual acceptance.
That magic moment when the world aligns and the unexpected kindness, the unanticipated blessing, just happens.
We might think we wish for money and more stuff, but no one is thankful for the satisfaction of greed. The greedy are not capable of gratitude. The greedy always demand more.
We think we need power, but power doesn’t bring us what we wish for. Power corrupts.
Isn’t it interesting that the things we are thankful for are the fruits of good character: the abilities to love, be trustworthy, face the truth, keep one’s word and seek something bigger than self-interest. We are alike in our deepest longings, and our deepest longings are satisfied by the best that is in us. I believe that, and that is how I predicted that the polls were wrong about the midterms, and there would be no “red wave.”
I dislike predictions. Predictions circumscribe action. People sit idle as they say to themselves “No point in doing anything — like voting — because I know how it’s going to turn out.” Absent predictions, people act.
Nonetheless, this year I made two predictions. Trump is a wedding dress: flashy, expensive, worn once and discarded. It is utterly irrelevant that he announced he is running — an announcement is not a nomination — a nomination is not a win. He ran twice, and by popular vote lost twice. He lost by 3 million votes to Hillary Clinton and by 7 million votes to Joe Biden. The other prediction was no red wave.
How’d I know? Frankly I didn’t. I could not differentiate between prediction and wishful thinking. Nonetheless, I based the two predictions on the following. I believe most Americans love Joe Biden and thank him. Notwithstanding what you hear on TV and read on Twitter. Commentators and tweeters love ratings and clicks. They dismiss deep thinking and embrace smooth talk. They seek clear articulation, the amusing twist at the end of the sentence, and verbal shock and awe. Verbal shocks to the system do not engender love, but all of the above do grab attention.
America respects hard work, competence, honesty and decency. Quietly and steadily, America loves the everyday hero — the man who worked to conquer stuttering, had the guts to make a public speech with a speech defect, the experience to understand government and governing, and the decency to put his knowledge to work for the benefit of others not himself.
I predicted the outcome because I listened to Biden. He said “Never bet against the American people.”
Democracy at its core is simple: the majority rules. If you want to rule, you must appeal to the majority. The majority is a simple, honest lot, thankful for health, a happy family and good friends. The majority figures the rest is gravy.
I received a letter that said I was all wrong because I wrote “we are the majority.” The writer assumed I was a Democrat and that I meant Democrats are the majority. He said independents are the majority of voters. He was right in his conclusion and wrong in his assumption. I am a registered independent; independents are the majority of registered voters. Even so, I did not mean independents. I meant decent people were in the majority. Decent people want debate rather than violence, want all the votes counted and want disagreement without disrespect.
“Play nice.” No child grew up in America without hearing those words — and these: “Share.” “Don’t be mean.” “No hitting.”
We know right from wrong. We know decency matters. We do not outgrow appreciation for good manners. Americans are not actually divided in the basics. Sometimes, people come among us who make wrongdoing look attractive, who bully us and tell us it is OK to bully others. We know that’s wrong. We know if cruelty is rationalized against our neighbor today, it could be rationalized against our family tomorrow.
We don’t always stand firm and stare down the bully. As children, we may cower or cry. As adults, we may walk away and say, “it’s not worth it.” Either way, we all know right from wrong. We all are thankful for the same things.
When we look at the Norman Rockwell painting of the family around the holiday dinner table, every heart swells. That’s what we want. We need decency; it is what we understand. We eschew violence. We stand together against destruction and build. We are drawn to kindly folk and repel the nasty. We know what we are thankful for, and we know for all of us, it is the same things. America is not divided in essentials.