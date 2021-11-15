Are we deconstructing America?
There seems to be much in our country today that is unrecognizable, that even appears foreign. For example, political speech always was more persuasive than informative. Don’t say a devastating hurricane hit; say, instead, when the hurricane hit, it brought the community together. Never say I lost the election; say, instead, I’ll be back.
Still, there were rules ignored at a politician’s peril. Now, however, we have videos posted of one U.S. representative killing another.
What
If there is a deconstructing of America, what exactly is being undone? Let’s say there are two irrefutable, irreducible precepts of American democracy: 1. Dependence on the values of the Enlightenment — education, peaceful resolutions, civility, facts and logic; 2. Recognition and acceptance that “majority rules.”
Jan. 6 was an example of the undoing of both. An enlightened government solves disputes peacefully. Accept for the moment that someone actually believed the 2020 election was stolen. No one stirring up the violence did, but sadly, some of the violent probably were fooled. Either way, Jan. 6 was not an example of nonviolent problem-solving. We apparently misplaced civility, discredited education and abandoned all logic.
Our political speech is filled with ad hominem attacks, lies and a retreat from logic. How does one politician stand for “Parents should have the right to decide what is best for their children in consultation with their family doctor — decisions best left to the parents,” and stand against “Women should have the right to decide what is best for their bodies in consultation with their family doctor — decisions best left to the women”?
Our belief that “majority rules” is the fairest form of government requires acquiescence of the minority. The minority must accept that democracy only works if they bow to the will of the majority, and there is a peaceful transition of power. If we are abandoning those precepts, then truly we are deconstructing America. If so, when did it start?
When
The 1970s. It was a decade of economic strife, cultural change and technological innovation. The first virtual game hit the market — is that when fact and fiction blurred? The Beatles broke up — evidently love was not all you need. The Washington Post fired Bob Woodward — yup, that happened. He went to a farm team, The Montgomery County Sentinel, now defunct, to sharpen his investigative reporter skills. Richard Nixon was president for the nonce, and ARPANET, forerunner of the internet, was up and running. It was 1970.
In Montgomery County, Md., the bedroom of the United States government, there was revolt. Parents rose up against the school system. Among the top school systems in the country, Montgomery County was unused to such behavior. But ready or not, there was rebellion. The issue that could not be ignored even if it brought down the whole system? Sex education. That evidently was the bridge too far. There were folks shouting at Board of Education meetings; there were letters and articles in the newspaper. In the end, the system bent. Sex education was dropped. Only afterward did someone discover that the parents’ group, called the Parents Who Care, were nine people – four couples and a single parent. There were approximately 120,000 children in the school system with approximately 200,000 parents none of whom said they opposed sex education. Nine loud folks changed the curriculum. But don’t worry, that left TV and movies to provide sex education for the children.
I had parents who cared. And yet, their attitude was unchanged from a message left on the Post Office Tree in Stockbridge two hundred years earlier in the 1770s.
“Take the utmost caution that nothing to injure the reputation of their teacher comes to the ears of the children.”
My parents trusted teachers to, you know, teach. They accepted hierarchies — like maybe only the winning team received a trophy not every child who showed up — and they were unwilling to burn down the house to convince the children to clean their rooms. Then, nine parents caused the school system to abandon their obligation to fashion curriculum. That was the first inkling that something was shifting in America.
Any good journalist knows the next questions are “who,” “why” and “how,” but a good freelance observes the word count, so those questions are answered in Part Two.
One caution: A wise mentor said, “In trying to understand what’s going on, be aware of where you entered the cycle.” That is, in analyzing an individual or system, be aware of what happened before you arrived. The ‘70s might not have been the beginning but simply a time when there was a concerted effort to misconstrue the tenets of democracy, to misunderstand “all men are created equal … endowed with inalienable rights.” It meant to be treated equally under the law, to assure no one is above the law and no one denied rights. It did not mean all were equally intelligent, equally athletic or equally tall. Our forefathers were not considering genetics, they were discussing a form of government and how to apply its laws. No one is confusing my ability to throw a football with Aaron Rogers, and no one should confuse Aaron Rogers’ ability to understand, predict and counteract a virus with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s.