Philadelphia, Sept. 17, 1787. On that day in that place, the Constitution was signed. Ben Franklin suggested they walk to City Tavern for a celebratory toast. Working since May, their job done, no one demurred.
It is alleged that as they walked, someone stopped Franklin and asked, “What kind of government do we have?” He replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” That statement, made before the ink was dry on American democracy, was the first assertion that pressure could be exerted on democracy; that it was fragile and could be undone.
Why
Democracy is incredible; it proposes to share power not just between the three branches of government but with the people; it intends to distribute the protection of the law equally among the haves and have-nots. No other form of government would suggest that; no other form of government would permit it. Why deconstruct it?
Not everyone likes to share. Some want continuous power — power to accumulate vast wealth and be above the law. Therefore, democracy is under constant pressure. There is an American democracy only as long as we the people, we the beneficiaries, can keep it. There will never be a time that we do not have to fight for our share.
Who
Those who wish to usurp power are always with us. Today, we know who they are because they tell us. They are not hiding; they are flaunting it. If you listen, they tell you who they are, and why they are doing it.
Some are elected officials and the money behind them. They are deconstructing a system that will not allow them unfettered and uninterrupted power. The more complex question is how are they doing it?
How
Who believes Aaron Rodgers knows more about fighting COVID-19 than the Center for Disease Control or National Institute of Health? If some do, why do they? The simple answer is that they were asked to — invited to doubt the government, its abilities and its motives.
Daily, there are unfounded accusations. Some are downright silly: There are lizard people capable of mind control and pedophiles in pizza parlors running the government. In the 1950s, “there were 57 card-carrying communists” in the government. The named enemy changed but the assault meant to provoke, divide, breed distrust and foment fear did not. It was constant and permeated the public discourse. We refuted some of the smear but not all. There are folks who still fear those accused and, sadly, do not fear the accusers.
Lies
The late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., said, “You are entitled to your own opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.” But what if we can no longer differentiate fact from opinion? What if there are indications that we can no longer tell the difference?
Lies often repeated begin to sound like truth. Sure, but there is more to the art of spreading lies. Coupled with the assault on groups of people is the assault on any form of expertise – doctors, professors, experts in any field and the scientific method itself. If you seek the truth, how do you find it? On what, on whom do you rely?
While our founders knew that democracy was dependent upon an informed public, today lying has been perfected. Democracy is redefined as a form of government that gives equal weight to all conjectures; equal weight to the illogical and the sensible; equal weight to the unsupported and the proven, that is, equal weight to fact and opinion.
Democracy is redefined as something that offers both sides even if one side is spurious. If you want facts, how do you sort them out from the barrage?
Language
The most dangerous thing those wishing to deconstruct democracy are doing is using our language against us. They are not changing the words. They are great words — popular words — words that rallied a people and founded a new nation. They are not changing the words — they are changing the meanings of the words. Jan. 6 was not a planned insurrection; it was a demonstration of free speech and the right to congregate. Refusing a vaccine is not a denial of communal responsibility; it is an expression of personal freedom. Those who want a sufficient number vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and beat the virus are actually “vaccine Nazis” wishing to take your liberty. Mask-wearing is not part of a plan to save American lives; it is an imposition on your rights.
Democracy has been redefined as a country wherein you may do as you like when you like and that includes carrying an automatic weapon into a crowd and killing some folks. What happened to their rights?
Freedom is not license.
Laws
The point of no return toward a dictatorship is creating instant criminals by passing laws that criminalize otherwise legal behavior. Like making it illegal to be a Jew in Germany in the 1930s. Making it illegal to perform an abortion in Texas. Making it illegal for some to vote, and for poll workers and voter counters to be nonpartisan.
Sociologists tell us there are two forms of organization : the formal and the informal. An example of the formal is the personnel code. The informal organization meets at the water cooler. Formally, to deconstruct America, they are changing the laws in the 28 Republican states to make it easier to remain in power. At the water cooler they are fomenting rage to rain consequences down on those who would oppose them.
If we get nothing else right, we must align what is against the law, define for what behaviors there are consequences and swiftly follow through.