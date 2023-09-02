They say if you take aim at the king, don’t miss. Evidently, it is also true that if the king takes aim at the people, he better not miss. Jan. 6, 2021, failed. Donald Trump now slogs through the muck and mire of arraignment after arraignment. He may weary under the weight or maybe, against all odds, he may keep coming at us. Either way, beware of the tin-pot Trumps.
A tin pot was the shoddiest of the tinker’s wares. The tin-pot Trumps are the imitators and the wannabes after an easy win and a quick buck. Whatever Trump does, their numbers will swell. The tools of their trade, their cheap tactics, are readily available.
To project one side of any argument without allowing the other, the available tool is the internet. It allows them to have their own megaphone. It allows for unedited inflammatory speech, never factchecked or challenged. The goal is not to tell the truth or find the best solution; the goal is to magnify their message.
Perhaps the best pathway to truth is a fair debate, but if you disagree with them, however civilly, the tin-pots treat you with disrespect and worse. They peddle the logic of tit for tat, hurting those that hurt you. They argue for the necessity of suppression of people, books and ideas. They rationalize retribution and unkindness made acceptable. They dispute truth.
Crossing Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1961, John Lewis was bloodied but not bowed. Sixty years later, at the commemorative crossing in 2020, Lewis said, “Speak up, speak out, get in the way. Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America.”
Former Harvard President Sarah Jaffe wrote a book and called it “Necessary Trouble.” She chose the title because she believed Lewis: To bring change, trouble was both necessary and good. Yet even now, staring at monsters and monstrous problems, the number of us who want to avoid conflict at all costs is worrisome. If too few stand up, it is hard to calculate the cost and consequences possible in our immediate future.
Putting that aside for a moment, assuming everyone recognizes the threat and is willing to fight, it could be difficult to figure out how to fight. If our opponents were able to feel shame, expose them. If our opponents could be embarrassed, laugh at them. If our opponents wanted love and acceptance, approval and inclusion, teach them. If our opponents wanted to convince us, listen to them, and argue with respect and hard facts.
What do we do if our opponents want none of those things? If our opponents only want to squash us, what then? If our opponents do not fight by the same rules, honor the same boundaries, accept the collective will, then what is our weapon? If, with the hope and promise of wealth from us and power over us their numbers grow, how can we prevail?
Moreover, we are predictable. They know what we are going to do and not do, where our limits are. We wrote it all down and called it the Constitution. When the rules are broken, we call it a crime. So, they can see our game plan; can we see theirs? Even as we learned it shock by shock over the last years, how long did it take us to believe they were who they said they were? Even now, are we making the same mistake? Do we think the tin-pots are somehow nicer or more reasonable? If we do not recognize the enemy, how do we fight? Finally, if we are aware and ready, how do we fight without tearing down all we hold dear, without breaking our own rules?
A few years ago, my editor at The Berkshire Eagle asked me to write a column answering the question: What is Trump doing wrong? I wrote that Trump was not honoring his oath of office to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Over the years we watched him break every oath, law and promise. As the rule-breaking and norm-busting were seemingly without consequence, the tin-pot Trumps popped up. As they multiply, it appears the fight for democracy must go on and on, but how?
At the same time, in a 2018 column, I wrote “What if America is essentially an idea?” — an idea we can trust. We have been here before: when Jefferson broke with Burr, when the South broke with the Union, when Sen. Joseph McCarthy made common cause with Roy Cohn, when Cohn made common cause with Trump. Through it all, our system did not fail us. It held out against all assaults. It held; hold fast to it.
It was people who failed our system. Do not be fooled by them, do not support them or grant them power. When they tell you who they are, don’t fear them but believe them.
Even if the system takes too long to accuse or condemn, “the arc of the moral universe is long but bends toward justice.” During World War II, when the Nazis were armed, organized and on the march, Churchill and Roosevelt assured the people that “the mills of God grind slowly but exceedingly fine.”
History bends toward justice, and justice grinds exceedingly fine.