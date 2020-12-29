The last four years did not prove our democracy is fragile. The last four years proved our democracy could survive a frontal attack.
Democracy was threatened and what happened? More people voted than ever before. They stood in lines for hours. They would not be dissuaded, and overwhelmingly the people voted out the man who wished to fundamentally change America.
It is ironic; there are safeguards in the Constitution. For example, originally the people did not elect the senators. The people elected the members to the House of Representatives — the people’s house. Senators were elected by state Legislatures. And the Electoral College? It was folded into to the process to prevent a “grave error” by the people. The irony? Our founders protected the process from the people, and when the need was dire, when our elected representatives hid from the challenge, it was the people who protected the process.
Who promised us we would not have to fight for democracy? Who said we could take it for granted? Who taught history as if the founders fought for our freedom from tyranny, wrote down the words that established our government, so that we could coast? Hopefully no one. Hopefully we were not shocked when the need arose. Whether shocked or not, we stood our ground.
All those local and state officials, heretofore nameless and faceless, regardless of party affiliation, put their heads down and did their jobs. They counted the votes. As they were threatened, as people lined the streets with guns and shouted at them, as protesters stood in their front yards and frightened their children, those officials put their heads down and did their jobs. At risk to themselves, fearing their own safety, the Tennessee police did their job and warned the neighbors before the Christmas Day bombing. If they were heroes, so were the army of vote counters. It is a government of, by and for the people and the people stood up.
In 1787 Jefferson said: “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
Sounds provocative, but Jefferson further explained: “The basis of our government being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right … where the press is free and every man [and woman] able to read, all is safe.”
Democracy is the only form of government wherein the ruling class attempts to serve the people. Why? The people vote, and the voters hold them to it. The rulers are not in power by dint of guns, money or bloodline, they are voted in and can be voted out. The rich thrive in any form of government, the people need a document to assure their well-being.
The Constitution is the greatest document to come out of the Enlightenment. And yet, are there those who despise and would assault it? Those who want more for themselves and therefore less for others? Those who seek power at the expense of others’ freedom? You bet. Can the Constitution be threated? Perverted? Lost to us? When was there a time when it was not tested?
At Gettysburg, 157 years ago, Lincoln warned that “Now we are engaged in a great civil war testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”
Do some think the last four years exposed our form of government as frail? Shall we now toy with changing things? Ask what is wrong with our Constitution. What are the weaknesses that allowed bad behavior without consequences? Which of those 4,400 words should be changed, added to or deleted?
“The fault is not in our stars …”
Our government structure is sound; our education failed us. Jefferson warned when people know the truth all is safe. John Adams carved a prayer into the dining room fireplace at the White House: “May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof.”
It was we the people not the process. Education should be our first priority. There will always be grifters. Always those who will seek a buck as the expense of all else. We need social studies, history and civics classes. The people must read our founding documents, understand our beginnings. Be able to identify the flimflam; a quick course in propaganda would not be amiss.
Adams warned us to only elect the best and the brightest. The people must be educated to recognize them. A course in ethics would not be a waste of time.
Beware of changes that protect against all possible outcomes. That is the road to hell, the one paved with good intentions. And fear not.
According to Google, “fear not” is repeated 365 times in the Bible — once for every day of the year. Don’t underestimate the damage done or the job ahead to simultaneously defend our Constitution, make the mail arrive on time and repel those who would assault us for personal gain.
Fear not. Instead, remember what Will Rogers said: “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”