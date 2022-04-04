Carole Owens: Dignity denied at an unjust Senate hearing for a justice nominee

Decades ago, during the sit-ins at segregated lunch counters, it occurred to me that it would be the Black community that saved democracy whenever it needed saving. Over the decades, a people granted fewer rights and privileges of democracy always defended democracy. It seemed ironic but it wasn’t. Black Americans lived next door to democracy but never in its midst. They understood better and valued more what they were being denied than whites understood what they were being handed.

This country divided years ago. In 1877, Rutherford B. Hayes traded decency and fairness for the presidency, and as a result, the Black community lost its rights — again. This country divided into a people who enjoyed democracy and its benefits, and a people prevented from that enjoyment.

Langston Hughes wrote, “America never was America to me.” And yet he urged, “Let America Be America Again.”

Black people never stopped fighting for the promise. Some white people never stopped fighting to withhold that promise. In that way, the Black community continually revealed the full promise of democracy; those few whites continually revealed the American fault line. That is what was on display for three days last month.

I do not know who is reading this or where any reader stands on white privilege or Black Lives Matter; on the underpinnings of democracy, truth, equal justice and the right to vote; the need to defend everyone’s rights equally or lose them universally; the necessity to observe the simple decencies that do as much as any law to keep democracy working.

Wherever we stand, we all saw Sens. Lindsey Graham, John Hawley, Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz being rude, dishonest, hypocritical and bullying. For whatever reason they chose to do it, it was unacceptable behavior. On the floor of our Senate, it was sacrilege. It was as destructive and reprehensible as Jan. 6, 2021.

Ketanji Brown Jackson was highly praised for being cool under fire, for not rising to the bait, for offering dignified response. Brava! But how about withholding the dignity of any response? What if questions decently and respectfully posed were fully and cheerfully answered, and the others were ignored, allowing silence to be eloquent. Or what if …

The right answers to the wrong questions

Asked her religion? Answer: Senator, the question posed is unconstitutional. According to Article Six: “No religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” So, Senator, my question is, do you believe the Constitution applies to all citizens including Black females?

Asked why she sentenced X too leniently although within the guidelines? Answer: That question is more properly posed to you and your colleagues, since it is Congress that sets the guidelines. If now you consider the guidelines too lenient, only Congress can make them more stringent. If Congress does, the judges will comply, as I did in the cases you cite.

Asked how she feels about X? Answer: Ask me first if I am comfortable with your intrusion into my constitutionally protected right to privacy — of which feelings are the most protected.

Asked a question but then repeatedly interrupted? Answer: Fold hands and sit quietly, as no response was necessary to complete this particular clown act designed to raise money by tickling the base.

This wasn’t deliberation, it was politics. It was not a hearing; it was an outrage. It was not acceptable behavior. It was more than embarrassing, it was gut-wrenching. And, regardless of political affiliation, all of us would agree if sitting in her seat.

And where were the Democrats? Sen. Dick Durbin complained afterward that Republican behavior was out of order, but where was his gavel during the proceedings? As chairman of the Judiciary Committee, stop them from being out of order; maintain the dignity of our legislative body. There are no rules without adherence, no law without consequences. Were the Democrats being as political as the Republicans? Did they think their constituents would be outraged by Republican behavior and vote Democratic? Both sides should lay aside politics and do the jobs to which they were elected or never be reelected. If the Republicans appear to be the enemy of the good, then the Democrats appear to be their enablers.

Carole Owens: Don't let the absurd strategy of democracy's enemies prevail It is easy to get confused because it is so hard to take seriously. It is easy to dismiss because no one piece seems to make sense. No specifi…

Earlier this year, I wrote that this is a new world and a new civil war. “It is a campaign of lies and absurdities designed to appeal to the emotions. You cannot fight absurdities with logic. You cannot fight lunacy with policy. Lunacy is theater. It is defeated by better theater.”

No one could have guessed “better theater” would be the televised battle for Ukraine. Now, however, the world has a front row seat to what happens if and when bullies demand your freedom and security. No, not just the bombs — the suppression of truth, the perversion of a free press, the lies that attempt to justify the abuse, the absurdities meant to justify the egregious.

The world united against Putin. Why can’t our country unite against those who demonstrate their belief that democracy, its rights and privileges, dignified response to fellow human beings and fairness are reserved for them, and do not belong to the Black woman sitting in the well?