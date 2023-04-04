A woman shows a poster to journalists during a March 9 rally against a draft law that opponents warned would stifle dissent and curtail media freedoms, near the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia. Following days of massive protests, Georgia's governing party said Thursday it would withdraw draft legislation. "That woman in Georgia was fighting for everyone’s rights — not just her own," writes Eagle columnist Carole Owens. "For him, for her, for all of us, we can at least place a supportive hand at her back."