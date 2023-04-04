In the country of Georgia, a woman stood protesting the elimination of rights. The authorities turned hoses on her. She did not fall. As the water pressure increased and she weakened, others stood behind her. At last, still standing with hundreds around and supporting her, the police turned off the hoses. It really is up to us.
Don’t leave the people willing to fight standing alone in front of the hoses — stand up with them. “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph in the world is that good men do nothing.” Edmund Burke was right.
Please stop saying it is not an organized systematic elimination of all our rights. It is. They are taking away our rights to voting, to our votes counting, to controlling our own bodies, to trusting our institutions, to assembly without fear even in elementary schools, and eliminating the right of the judiciary to conduct business without legislative interference.
They are the quiet system changers — the long-gamers. There are also the rabble rousers threatening scary stuff like violence. Finally, there are those doing “the one thing necessary to allow evil to triumph” — the silent ones.
We don’t have to be suckered by the long-gamers, afraid of the rabble-rousers or even discomfited by the silent ones. We are all heroes. We all have superpowers. What could be the superpower of the old, the hobblers and the short of breath? The old know what others feel and are facing. They have been 15, 35 and 50 years old — been there and done that.
What could possibly be the superpower of a mulling infant? Its ability to compel our attention and response. We can all fight for right or at least stand beside those who are willing. The young have energy; teens have a shining sort of certainty.
Start contradicting the lies. Start demanding enforcement of the law. Start articulating the necessity for freedom without license, for both rights and responsibilities, for law without revenge or vendetta, for law enforcement without fear of reprisal, for the rights of others even when they are rights we ourselves do not wish to exercise. Start calling for order and for the elimination of disruption, interruption, distraction and takeover tactics.
We must stop denying. It is here, it is now and they are not alone. This isn’t a six-man cell hiding in a basement wary of getting caught. They are out front, loud and proud, in the House and the Senate and governors’ mansions. They are out there, and they are right here.
We do not have to go far to fight for common sense, best practices and communal decisions. We can do it right here at home. The whole alphabet soup of issues selected is bogus, but the goal is always the same. The issues are twisted into something divisive — two opposing and irreconcilable sides. The goal is to seize control, to decide who hath the steerage of our course. Why grab power? For the fun of it? To have their own way? Because they think they know better? After 300 years of making decisions, we created something they wanted to buy into — we must know something.
In the nation, at no time has the majority said “we’re in — let’s go another way,” and yet they persist.
They demand all be fair — by fair do they mean the same? Does the caterer serve the same dish to a vegan, a vegetarian and a carnivore? Does the teacher use the same lesson plan with first- and fifth-graders? Does the federal government charge the same income tax rate for all taxpayers? Nope. Should an elected official serve all taxpayers the same?
Our volunteers and elected officials are serving the best interests of the town. Don’t leave them standing alone. The rules matter, the laws matter, our rights matter — anyone still brave enough to say so needs us standing behind them.
We have it in us to stop denying that all around us there is a threat to our way of life. We have it in us to stop denying we can make a difference. We have the power to understand the threat, to know it when we hear it, to judge it correctly when we smell it. We might not all have the power to fight, but we all have the power to support the fighters.
Don’t ever suspect the generous. Seeing we were out, a neighbor brought us sugar. In this atmosphere, would we test it as a dangerous substance? Don’t. Learn to trust again and feel good again. We can separate the good guys from the bad guys. We’ve been doing it since kindergarten. Don’t ever let the good guys stand alone.
That woman in Georgia was fighting for everyone’s rights — not just her own. For him, for her, for all of us, we can at least place a supportive hand at her back.