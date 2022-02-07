It is easy to get confused because it is so hard to take seriously. It is easy to dismiss because no one piece seems to make sense. No specific assertion seems to matter. No single tactic seems likely to succeed. In fact, it all seems silly, and yet the goal is the gradual destabilization of the United States; the cumulative effect is weakening democracy.
Voltaire said, “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit injustices.”
Some folks who believed the absurdity that the 2020 election was stolen committed the atrocity of storming their own Capitol. So, the lies and silly assertions are not so funny. Words caused a rush of violence and the far more dangerous slow undermining of the vote, the press, trust in government, trust in disinterested experts, majority rule and public safety.
There is a constant drumbeat that this is a tipping point — the end of something and a slide into something else. Fox News lauds dictators and coddles insurgents; MSNBC sounds the fire alarm while repeating “this is not a drill”; The New Yorker and The Atlantic run features on the threat. In her new book, “How Civil War Starts,” Barbara F. Walters contends the United States has already experienced the first two steps toward dissolution: “pre-insurgency” and “incipient conflict.” The next and last step is “open insurgency,” Walters’ name for civil war.
Others say it is over — it was largely a bloodless coup, and democracy lost. They point to the Polity Data Series which classifies countries on a scale from full autocracy to full democracy.
The U.S., once rated at 10 or “full democracy,” is now a 5 or “anocracy” — that is, a mix of democracy and autocracy. The USA is no longer the world’s oldest continuous democracy. Beside the loss of prestige and influence in the world, the decay of our democracy opens us to the possibilities of civil disobedience, persistent violence and growing instability. Those who contend it is over, merely ask us to “look around” and acknowledge what we see without denial.
To paraphrase G. K. Chesterton: Fairytales don’t tell children there are dragons. Children already know there are dragons. Fairytales tell children that dragons can be killed
We must stop wondering if these folks are dumb or crazy. The leaders are smart, focused and committed to gaining power and money for themselves by skirting the law, or by getting elected, and controlling the law. So, how do we slay the dragon?
Theater
This is the new world and the new Civil War. This is a war of factions and skirmishes, and we all just got drafted. A campaign of lies and absurdities appeals to the emotions. You cannot fight absurdities with logic. You cannot fight lunacy with policy. Lunacy is theater. It is defeated by better theater. That is what Gandhi and King knew.
The Irish fisherman just beat the Russian Navy. Once fishermen said they would fish their waters regardless of the Russian Navy’s presence, they won. It didn’t matter what happened next. If the Russian Navy attacked unarmed fishing boats, it would trigger a worldwide emotional response holding the Russians in contempt. If the Russians let the fishermen fish unmolested, a navy was defeated by true grit. The Russians announced they would not enter Irish fishing waters.
In Virginia, there was a Board of Education proposal to burn books. Virginians came en masse and stood together demonstrating majority rule. They won. Like the Russians, the Board of Education withdrew.
Go local
Forget Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Fight for voters’ rights and an honest count of ballots in the states. Challenge every word or call to action that could muffle or overrule the voice of the people. Do it in red states and blue. A win in a blue state is stagecraft for the reds.
Forget Trump. Trump is a wedding dress — overpriced, eye-catching and never worn again. Watch out for Trumpism; it is everywhere, even here. Stop listening respectfully to lies and nonsense. Organize against the unfair, unkind and untrue. Criticize ad hominem attacks on journalists and spurious attacks on our dwindling press. Do it relying on our principles, never abandoning them. The fisherman did; the Virginians did.
The denouement — when the truth comes out — is great theater. Tell the unvaccinated that those convincing them a vaccine mandate is an assault on their freedom are vaccinated. They lie for money and votes. Stand — literally, in tableau — for our nation’s values. Do not sink to their level of lies and violence. Use, without hesitation, our laws. Name the crime and invoke the law swiftly. Silence the liars. It is black-letter law that no one can shout fire in a crowded theater. Anyone who does is criminally and civilly liable. There is no better theater than the courtroom. Or, the January 6 Committee in prime time now not later.
They cannot beat us, for we are too many, but we can let them win. Don’t misunderstand the threat or those threatening us. Don’t hold back, fight back. Appeal to the emotions — they do, and we have better material. We are the people rising up to fight for right, the champions of truth and justice. Never shrinking, never fearing, never giving up ground.