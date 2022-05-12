Carole Owens: Flooding the zone and perverting the good

“Dear Homer, First of all, everything at home of mine is yours — to give to Ulysses when you no longer want them: my books, my phonograph, my records ... They’re yours ... as you are now the man of the Macauley family of Ithaca …”
— “The Human Comedy” by William Saroyan
In this world of billions, most of us are insignificant; in the 100 million square miles of earth, most of us are ineffective. But then, some of us are part of something larger than ourselves and more meaningful. Part of a community, like the fictional Ithaca, Calif., and among those few thousands that make up a community, part of a family, perhaps even the man of the Macauley family of Ithaca. If so, we have a role and a purpose. We are relied upon and trusted. There are expectations, and as we meet them, we are both effective and significant.
With that in mind, Saroyan wrote of the Macauley family of Ithaca in 1943. He called the brothers who remained at home Homer and Ulysses. Though at home, they were on a journey more of growth than distance, and the readers accompanied them. The third brother, the one who went to war, who gave away his belongings in anticipation of his death, was named Marcus.
Homer delivers telegrams to help with the family finances. Before the story ends, Homer will be made to deliver the telegram to his mother declaring the death of his brother. As his four-year-old brother Ulysses explores a world he finds endlessly safe and fascinating, as his sister feels compassion and gives love and comfort, Homer rides Marcus’ bicycle from the telegraph office to his home, telegram clutched in his hand.
The fictional Ithaca California is filled will heart-warming and heart-wrenching events. Through them all, the world is held together by meaning. It is a world of common beliefs, common enemies, common heroes, common values. The man of the Macauley family has a role and duties and everyone knows what they are and trusts them. Every seemingly insignificant character is larger than life; their small actions have enormous impact; they are, one and all, part of something larger than themselves — something good.
The events of “The Human Comedy” play out against the backdrop of a righteous war, and those at home fight for a decent — more than merely decent — life.
Goodness and its perversion
What if we are part of something larger than ourselves which is not good? What if we are part of an army invading the sovereignty of a peaceful country? What if that invading army rapes, pillages, steals, destroys and murders innocents? Even in the absence of an afterlife, in the here and now, would that rot the soul? Those dramatic scenes are abroad. The subtler destruction, the murder of innocence, is here at home. The worst thing evil can do is obscure truth, make indistinct that which is good, and normalize what is evil. By doing that, evil robs us of our ability to do good.
Once, I asked a wise man “What is evil?”
He answered: “The perversion of good.”
Just that. Nothing more, no other single act, just perversion of what mankind fought to find, to define, to act upon — perversion of good.
Steve Bannon said they will “flood the zone with s---.” They have done that. They purposefully, knowingly spread nonsense and disinformation, lies and unsubstantiated accusations. With the help of the internet, they did it further and faster than ever before imaginable. We are wading in it. We are confused by it. We are angered by it, and oddly we are angered not at them but at one another. It pulverizes community, comity and positive association. We forget and misunderstand and, in the end, are lost. We are depressed by the loss, and don’t know why or how it happened. No one gets out of this life without tragedy. The question is: In what context does tragedy occur?
Simply tragic
Homer delivers the telegram to his mother, his brother is dead, and it is a simple tragedy. Simple because it occurs in a lovely town in a loving family in the proud and confident America of yesterday. Because of who the family was, and what America was then, the center held. Marcus expressed it best at the close of his letter to Homer:
“I hate no one. I do not feel patriotic either, for I have always loved my country, its people, its towns, my home, and my family. I would rather I were not in the Army. I would rather there were no War ... I have no idea what is ahead, but whatever it is I am humbly ready for it. I am terribly afraid — I must tell you this — but I know that when the time comes, I shall do what is expected of me .... So long. Your brother, Marcus.”
Marcus would do what was right because he knew right from wrong. The zone wasn’t flooded out. Homer was significant and effective because he was part of something larger than himself — made more important by the family, community, and country to which he belonged and the expectations he met. Marcus died, but even wading in excrement, we cannot allow the country he loved, the country we once were, to die.