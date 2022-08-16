Defense mechanisms are mental processes used, at times unconsciously, to relieve anxiety. Defense mechanisms are not entirely negative. They may help people cope, feel better, keep going. On balance, however, they do more harm than good.
Take a common defense mechanism: denial. If the beam above your head is loosening, it is much better to observe accurately and move quickly than to deny it even as the beam falls on your head. This is not a complex concept; it is better not to be brained. Nevertheless, when the reality is harsh, and we prefer the construct, we deny. We do it as individuals, and for years, as a nation.
As our power internationally decreased, our rhetoric increased. As the gap between wealth and poverty increased, the shouts to the contrary increased. The voices of the people were public as the money influentially whispered behind closed doors. Our elected officials acted as if there were two equal political parties, both loyal to the same form of government as the form shape-shifted.
The media acted as if this country had equal and competing media outlets all obeying the same principles of journalism as some broke all the rules. The people went to the polls acting as if the choice were merely between positions on issues as the choice was moving between democracy, oligarchy and autocracy. That is what the Democrats did as the beam was scored. That is what the people did as the beam weakened. That is what the so-called liberal media did as the beam loosened.
It wasn’t Donald Trump. He was the clown — weak and avaricious — that said the secret part out loud. Who knows why. Was he feckless? Was he crafty? No matter. He challenged traditions and decorum without consequence. They watched and learned they could do that, too, and now they do. It has been unnerving and unpleasant, but there is an upside. As Trump made manifest the true nature and goals of the opposition, it made denial impossible. The Democrats, the media and the people got the first part right. They started observing accurately. The second part — getting out of the way — seems harder. The outcome hangs in the balance, teeters as the midterm elections approach.
If we put denial firmly aside, there is another choice: securing the beam. Apparently, that occurred to very few. Joe Biden almost stands alone, straining upward, applying every fix he can imagine. He stands alone, and those who do are misunderstood, misjudged and profoundly underappreciated.
What with all that denial, the other side had a long head start. It was not Trump who first put saw to beam; it was Ronald Reagan. He wasted no time. In his 1981 inaugural speech, although echoing many who preceded him, he said “Government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” That was the first cut. Those words granted the right if not the responsibility to start sawing the beam that was part of what held up our house.
It was a first step on a path that led inexorably to the standing ovation for a sitting dictator at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. Repeated applause as Viktor Orban articulated the politics of hatred and division articulated the right if not the responsibility for some to be granted more rights and privileges than others. He articulated the basis for giving government the right to shape culture by dictating and criminalizing private behavior; the manual for criminalizing the actions of the best among us, the most innocent among us; the instructions for redefining political descent as mental illness; the way to lock up the thinkers and the compassionate and throw away the key.
Maybe it is time to draw a comparison as a way to make manifest the direction America is heading and how far along the path it has traveled. Maybe only then would anyone see why that cute turn of phrase — “not the solution, the problem” — could possibly be a first step. What is government? Many things in many places, but in this country, from its inception, it was meant to be of, by and for the people — all the people, not one race, not one religion, not one really mean and rapacious strong man.
The government was where the individual turned when the problem was too big, too complex or too expensive for one person to solve. Government answered the following questions: What can the collective do that the individual cannot? What resources does the government have that a smaller group does not?
It is the government — not the individual — that applies appropriate consequences for inappropriate behavior. In that way, this is a country of laws, not of individual will and whims. It is the government that invests in the prosecution of the criminal for the protection of the innocent. That way there is not indiscriminate “street justice” (perhaps with AR-15s). It is the government that taxes and spends for the good of the citizenry. It is not the problem.