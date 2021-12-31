We are meant to think lofty thoughts on New Year’s Eve. So, I was wondering …
Who are the great men and women of our time? How do we decide? Is a great man necessarily a good man? Does a great woman shape history, or is she shaped by it? Is the greatness in what he is trying to accomplish or his ability to accomplish it? Does anyone become great alone or only with the help of others? Does greatness come from working in harmony or struggling against the tide? Is there great evil or only great good?
Who’s who?
If we cannot decide who is great, perhaps we can decide what characteristics make greatness. William F. Buckley, in a speech about Winston Churchill, said: “The nobility of his cause and his sense of the moment made him great.”
Apparently, Buckley was saying exceptional ability was necessary but not sufficient. Greatness required both ability and a noble cause. Therefore, Buckley only acknowledged great good.
A history of heroism
The word hero originated in Greece. Etymologically, the word moved from Rome to France to England without losing its meaning. Overlooking, of course, that America turned a hero into a sandwich, all agreed heroes had exceptional ability and bravery in the service of humanity, a blend of superior ability and splendid deeds.
What is the “sense of moment”? Genius is not always knowing more; sometimes, genius is knowing it first. Greats may shape history, be shaped by it or be the first to recognize the moment to act.
Churchill visited Germany in the first days of Hitler’s reign and saw the potential for evil. He returned home, tried to convince others and failed. He stood alone, an outcast, until the others caught up. Then they begged him to lead. Churchill had ability and a sense of the moment, but what was his noble cause? Churchill said: “You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word. It is victory, victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror.”
At all costs? Churchill’s actions, in pursuit of victory, were not always virtuous but his goal — to defeat tyranny — always was.
Today’s pursuit of greatness
What if there are those among us today who are trying to do both — win and do it virtuously? Would we recognize them?
We are an impatient lot. We want immediate victories, strong heroes, blow-’em-up, shoot-’em-up and lock-’em-up decisiveness. But what if those who are attempting a noble cause are slow and measured? What if they speak softly and don’t carry any stick big or small? Would we recognize them as great?
Will Rogers said: “I don’t belong to any organized political party — I’m a democrat.”
As Democrats bumbled and stumbled in a great mass, mumbling about accomplishing the president’s agenda, protecting democracy and investigating the actual crime of the century, I asked readers not to count them out yet. Why? We don’t have anyone else, and ...
What they are trying is a high-wire act done blindfolded with a broken leg. With only a simple majority (after the vice president votes), Congress has endeavored to pass legislation to fight a pandemic, rebuild infrastructure and redistribute some wealth to make the poor a tad less disadvantaged. To support Biden as he tries to accomplish that constantly declared and rarely acted upon American aspiration: equal opportunity. If that were not enough …
The stumbling blocks
The Jan. 6 Committee is trying to catch the bad guys while properly using the levers of power. It’s trying to fight those who have learned to use the gears of our government to overthrow our government and use the language of democracy to undermine the principles of democracy. That’s tough work and the cheering section is tepid, preferring victory at any cost.
The Jan. 6 Committee could go all Rambo, round-’em-up and lock-’em-up. The playing field sure would tilt if all those subpoena-dodgers and Fifth Amendment-asserters were doing so from jail. It would tamp down their enthusiasm.
The Jan. 6 Committee could string ‘em up without due process because everybody knows what happened, right? Saw it on TV, didn’t we? What if the Jan. 6 Committee did abandon legal process, proper procedure and decorum — what would happen? The thing the good fear most: We would become what we are fighting: tyrants. The investigation of Jan. 6 would become the consummation of Jan. 6: autocracy.
The committee is trying to do it as a group without egos or grandstanding in a world where attention is caught most often by grandstanding. They are trying to defeat a man granted the greatest power our form of government can grant who said it is not enough and he wants more.
No one can deny Trump had an accurate sense of the moment and the ability to gain the presidency but was utterly without a noble cause. From his first days in office, he did not honor or obey his oath of office. During his last days in office, at the expense of our way of life and our way of governing, he defended and protected only himself. The greats are neither the evildoers nor the undoers.
The Democrats are attempting a high-wire act in a blindfold with one broken leg because they want victory virtuously. How will we judge their greatness by their cause or the outcome?