Here’s the thing: They don’t know when to stop. Perhaps they don’t know how to stop. Grifters have their hand out, they know one song and they cannot stop singing it.
Col. William d’Alton Mann was such a man. He came to New York in 1890 and reigned supreme until 1906. It took two women and a man to bring him down.
On the surface Mann was everything a 19th-century gentleman ought to be: Civil War hero, entrepreneur, business tycoon, millionaire, inventor, editor and publisher of Town Topics: The Journal of Society. He was a family man with three residences — a Manhattan brownstone, a country house in Morristown and a private island on Lake George. He lived in a style almost as grand as those he blackmailed to maintain it. A man can have a good suit and a bad character.
Town Topics was read by everyone and no one — upstairs or down — acknowledged it. Matrons sent trusted maids to the corner to purchase it. When the madam finished, the maid carried it to the kitchen for the entertainment of the staff.
Mann’s brother Eugene bought Town Topics when it was teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. Eugene was arrested for an undisclosed sex crime and skedaddled. William was left at the helm and wasted no time turning Town Topics into the most indispensable, lucrative and cleverly salacious publication in New York City.
Here’s how.
Mann lunched daily at the same time and same table in Delmonico’s at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 26th Street. Delmonico’s was a favorite of the Gilded Age elite, and the Gilded Age elite were Mann’s bread and butter.
Mann carried a copy of his column, “Sauntering,” and showed it to a man whose assignations were described and mistresses named. Along with the nasty bits and pieces, the gentleman was told the price of not publishing the article as written. Uniformly they paid up, and Mann returned from lunch a richer man.
Thing is, he printed it anyway. Money did not kill the article; it only killed the names. Worse, if you knew the trick to reading Town Topics, you could find the names. In an innocuous announcement next to “Sauntering”, Mann used the name, saying so and so will visit Newport in June. Read “Sauntering” together with the adjacent column and you learned who did what. Even better, this device was lawsuit-proof.
New York society was in a panic. Where was Mann getting his information? Were they employing spies? Emily Post suggested testing servants by making up a story and waiting to see if it appeared in Town Topics. In fact, for gossip, Mann did pay housemaids, butlers, tailors, dressmakers, social enemies, the disgruntled and the musicians at the balls.
The first woman was Alice Roosevelt, daughter of President Theodore Roosevelt. When Mann wrote “From wearing costly lingerie to indulging in fancy dances … to flying all around Newport without a chaperon” Alice was just 20 and Mann had gone too far.
Mann was hated, feared and unfazed, “There is no feature of my paper of which I am more proud than ‘Sauntering.’” He considered it had a “reformative and regenerative influence. To save the sinner by rebuking the sin is an achievement over which the angels rejoice.”
Well, OK, but when Edwin Post was approached for money, there was no indication he rejoiced. Post was flat broke and had no choice but to confess his affair to his wife. She was less frightened and perhaps a tad smarter. Emily Post called the Manhattan District Attorney. On the DA’s instruction, Post offered to pay. Mann’s “bagman” was arrested. Perhaps recalling that incident, Emily Post later wrote “Etiquette tells you what to do in nearly every situation.”
Doubling down — as they all do, not because they are brave or clever, but because they know only one song — Mann upped the cost of indiscretion. Mann wrote a little book called “Fads and Fancies.” Allowing a select few men to read it prior to printing, Mann sold out the run for approximately $250,000 (about $5,000,000 today). Sen. Russell Alger paid $100,000 for his copy. Willie K. Vanderbilt and William C. Whitney each paid $25,000. J. P. Morgan paid $2,500 for his copy. It was assumed the amount paid was in proportion to the degree of iniquity. Many things are written on the first pages of books but never “the plates from which the impressions were made have been destroyed.”
The two women, Alice Roosevelt and Emily Post, delivered blows, but Norman Hapwood, editor in chiefof Collier’s Weekly, delivered the coup de grace. To bait him into a lawsuit, Hapwood accused Mann of blackmail. Truth is an absolute defense to libel. In January 1906, in court, Hapwood laid bare the inner workings of Town Topics.
Another day, another tabloid: National Enquirer or Town Topics, same city, same game, different beneficiary. It is a bad business to anger the women. We all had the experience: We see someone out of context and cannot recognize him. Now we have seen Trump in context: the defendant’s table in a criminal court. Recognize him now?