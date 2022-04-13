Carole Owens: Happy 130th birthday to the Berkshires' oldest continuous women's club

Happy birthday! This year, the Tuesday Club of Stockbridge turns 130 years old. Founded in 1892, it is the oldest women’s club in continuous operation in Berkshire County. It was founded by a small group of women seeking female society and education. From that day to this, they joined together to support one another and their community.
They studied subjects and presented reports to club members at monthly meetings. The earliest subjects were French history and early American history followed by “a great many widely varied subjects for study, lectures, and prepared questions.” Then as now, every meeting included tea. Once a year, Tuesday Club also invited a local production company to present a play — possibly as their annual fundraiser.
Among the first officers were Ms. Alice Byington and Mrs. Ferdinand Hoffmann. The Hoffmanns ran a private school for boys on Main Street in Stockbridge. Their daughter-in-law later founded the Berkshire Botanical Garden. The earliest meetings were held in different officers’ homes, including Ms. Byington’s. Hillside Home (still standing) is across the street from where I, as current president, hold board meetings today — a symbol of continuity.
Of course, in 130 years, there were also changes. At the turn of the century, the club meeting place changed when Secretary Hoffmann wrote, “Miss Virginia Butler has given us the use of her large and delightful music room.” (The Nunnery at Route 7 and Main). By 1920, Tuesday Club moved from private homes to public spaces, such as the Jonathan Edwards community room at the Congregational Church and the Stockbridge Train Station. From members educating one another, we now invite speakers and entertainers from the community to present programs. Today, we welcome women from towns all over Berkshire County, not just Stockbridge. After some years of giving smaller amounts to a number of charities, we have returned to the original intent, and are giving a larger contribution to a single charity selected and approved by the membership.
From the first, Tuesday Club members were concerned with contributing to the community. One of the first contributions made was a gift of $71 to the House of Mercy, a local hospital. A $71 donation in the 1890s is equivalent to just under $3,000 today. That gift was followed by another to St. Luke’s, the local lying-in (maturity) hospital.
Today, Tuesday Club has sharpened its charitable focus and returned to its roots. Our members are proud to announce that our charitable giving theme is Berkshire women helping Berkshire women. This year, Tuesday Club selected the Elizabeth Freeman Center.
The nonprofit is named after Elizabeth Freeman, a Berkshire woman and former slave who contributed to the abolishment of slavery in Massachusetts by suing for her freedom in 1781. Among many other accomplishments, she helped another Berkshire woman when they were both enslaved in Sheffield. Freeman threw her arm in front of the other woman while she was being attacked by their abusive owner. In the act, Freeman saved the girl but was injured for life.
The Elizabeth Freeman Center motto is: “No one deserves to be abused, raped or assaulted. Every hour of every day, Elizabeth Freeman Center provides lifesaving, life renewing help to survivors of domestic and sexual violence and to their families.” Tuesday Club is proud to help that effort.
Our annual fundraising event on April 19 will feature a “vintage dance performance.” Gilded Age dances will be performed in Ventfort Hall, a Gilded Age mansion. Performers Marc Casslar, founder of the Vintage Dance Society, and dancer/choreographer Martha Griffin will be accompanied by period music played by Liz Stell on flute and Bill Matthiesen on keyboard. The setting will enhance the performance as the performers, in period costumes, will enhance the 19th-century Berkshire Cottage.
Keeping true to the theme — a step back into the 19th century — our raffle will offer a Gilded Age carriage ride through the Berkshire Countryside. Other prizes are a $100 gift certificate from Casablanca, $50 gift certificate from the Gateways Restaurant, a wool blanket from Lila Berle’s prize lambs at Sky Farm, a wine and cheese basket from Nejaime’s Wine Cellar, and a walking stick flute from Serenity Bamboo Flutes. All proceeds benefit the Elizabeth Freeman Center. The gifted and generous performers donated part of their fee.
We hope you will become a member and join us on April 19. We welcome all women as members who wish to socialize and enhance their own lives and the life of our community. Please join Tuesday Club and attend our April fundraiser — what is more fun than fun in furtherance of a good cause? Contact our treasurer Natalie at ladyrojo78@gmail.com for information and tickets.
Don’t miss the display at Stockbridge Library, where you can see early minute books and the president’s gavel in celebration of Tuesday Club’s 130th birthday.