They say we all thrive from kindness — the psychological equivalent of a spring rain. They say we all need kindness as much as air and water. It begs the question: Kindness, what is it anyway?
Perhaps kindness is the absence of ill-intent. The open, outstretched hand is neither a fist nor holding a weapon. The handshake is a demonstration of peaceful intent. Perhaps kindness is, first and foremost, the absence of physical or emotional assault.
In society, some part of kindness is ritualized. When it is, we call it good manners. George Washington wrote, “If you cough, sneeze, sigh or yawn, do it not loud but privately; and speak not in your yawning, but put your handkerchief or hand before your face and turn aside. ... Sleep not when others speak, sit not when others stand, speak not when you should hold your peace, walk not on when others stop.”
What was all this in aid of? In “Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior,” Washington explains, “Every Action done in Company, ought to be with Some Sign of Respect, to those that are Present.” (In the 18th century, they added capital letters seemingly at random. Actually, they capitalized anything they wanted to emphasize or wanted the reader to take special note of. I repeat the capitals as a sign of respect.)
If first kindness is the absence of some things, it is the presence of others. I have a friend with a daily ritual — call it gratuitous acts of kindness. He goes out for breakfast every morning and says hello to everyone he meets. He even walks out of his way to greet some. I asked him why.
He said, “I may be the only person who speaks to that person all day.”
A simple kindness? Perhaps, but William James — the psychologist not the novelist and brother of Henry — wrote that acknowledging another is an important act of kindness. The reverse can be deadly.
In “The Principles of Psychology” (1890), James wrote “No more fiendish punishment could be devised, were such a thing physically possible, than that one should be turned loose in society and remain absolutely unnoticed by all of the members thereof. If no one turned around when we entered, answered when we spoke, or minded what we did, but if every person we met ‘cut us dead,’ and acted as if we were nonexistent things, a kind of rage and impotent despair would before long well up in us, from which the cruelest bodily torture would be a relief.”
Another friend taught me a grand lesson. When you are angry at someone — feel slighted, wrongly accused or misunderstood — assume a kindness. Assume they are coming from a good place. Assume their perceived transgression was accidental. Perhaps in attempting something kindly, they inadvertently wronged you. Discuss it, of course; share your disappointment or hurt feelings naturally, but be kind. Assume the person was coming from a good place, and you just want to understand.
My sister had a simple rule of kindness: “Every human being deserves dignified response.” She had an equally simple idea about human relationships: “No single disagreement is more important that the continuation of the relationship.” She was easy to love. She is gone, and her memory is a blessing.
There may be deeper expressions of kindness, even acts given other names. Honesty, keeping your word, honoring a vow or an oath, being trustworthy, keeping a confidence — aren’t they all acts of kindness? Might they not all preserve more than individual well-being? Might they not preserve a relationship, a union, a government?
The underpinnings of “we the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union” is sophisticated Renaissance theorizing and philosophy. Yet, at its core, democracy is simply about kindness. Just as kindness is about the absence of aggression and the presence of mutual respect, so the desire to be kind is the basis of our Constitution.
If we don’t know what to do; if we still fear Donald Trump and his followers because they are so exceptionally unkind; if we still worry that we could lose our country, we are not wrong. But here’s an idea: Gather models of kindness, from any age, from history and fiction. If we return to kindness in our everyday dealings, we bolster democracy. Here’s a start for a list: Atticus Finch, George Washington, Aaron Sorkin, Elizabeth Freeman and Glinda the good witch. Find the models and the words to emulate — the golden rule and love of infinite variety.
Happy holidays — may they be bright and kind.