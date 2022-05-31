Carole Owens: Holmes' sweet home, the Berkshires' Supreme Court connection

“Falsely shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theater” is commonly used in explaining the limits of freedom of speech. Did you know there was a connection between that phrase and the Berkshires? True, but first, what does it mean, and when was it said?
The phrase is an example of speech used for the primary, perhaps sole, purpose of creating panic. Speech uttered to cause harm is limited. When speech is used to harm or incite others to do harm, it is not protected — that is, one can be punished by the state for the utterance.
The quote is actually a paraphrase of words written by Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. Holmes wrote on behalf of the unanimous opinion of the Court. The case was Schenck v. United States. The exact phrase Holmes used was “shouting fire in a theater.”
In 1919, during World War I, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the convictions of Charles Schenck and Elizabeth Baer for violating the Espionage Act of 1917. The self-proclaimed socialists wrote and distributed literature to “recently conscripted soldiers” claiming that the draft was a form of involuntary servitude that “violated the Thirteenth Amendment.” Schenck’s and Baer’s actions “obstructed the recruiting or enlistment service during wartime.”
Justice Holmes conceded that the Schenck/Baer letter may have been constitutionally protected speech in other circumstances but not in wartime. Holmes wrote that Congress has more latitude in limiting speech in time of war than in peacetime.
“The question in every case is whether the words used are used in such circumstances and are of such a nature as to create a clear and present danger that they will bring about the substantive evils that Congress has a right to prevent,” Holmes explained. Therefore, the defendants’ speech in opposing the draft during a war was not protected speech.
The unanimous decision was modified 50 years later in Brandenburg v. Ohio in 1969. That decision said speech that incited a crowd was limited (unprotected) only if it was “likely to incite imminent lawless action” — that is, cause an imminent, clear and present danger. Like most Supreme Court decisions, both Schenck and Brandenburg are relevant and applicable many decades later. What, however, does that have to do with the Berkshires?
Berkshire connection
Holmes Road in Pittsfield was not named arbitrarily. In 1849, Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. built a house at Canoe Meadows on 280 acres — part of the 24,000 acres owned by Colonel Jacob Wendell, his great-grandfather, since 1738.
In 1854, Henry Ward Beecher described it like this: “Oliver Wendell Holmes spends his summer months upon a beautiful farm in Pittsfield on which are half a hundred acres of the original forest trees some of them doubtless 500 years old; trees that heard the Revolutionary cannon (or heard of them), that heard before that the crack of the rifle in the early colonial wars … in the Berkshire hills.”
Herman Melville was a near neighbor. Dr. Holmes’ other Berkshire friends included a disproportionately high number of prominent men of the day: Nathaniel Hawthorne, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, brothers David Dudley and Cyrus Field, and artists George Inness and Asher Durant. Like the internationally known writer, Catharine Sedgwick, Holmes and his friends wrote about the Berkshire villages around them.
Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., the future jurist, was born in 1841 to prominent writer and physician Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. and abolitionist Amelia Lee Jackson. Called Wendell, he was eight years old when the house was ready for occupancy. The family had seven summers in the Berkshires. The house was sold in 1856 when Wendell was 15 years old. Nothing earth-shattering is recorded about his time at Canoe Meadows, just the wonders of childhood: rolling in the grass and wading in the streams on more than 200 acres, perhaps helping his father plant the many trees that grace the property today or perhaps developing a sense of continuity and permanence knowing it was land in the Wendell-Holmes family for more than 110 years.
He was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1902 by Theodore Roosevelt. He served until 1932, three years before his death. There were three other “Supremes” from the Berkshires: Stephen Johnson Field, appointed by President Abraham Lincoln, and David Josiah Brewer and Henry Billings, each appointed by President Benjamin Harrison. Three Supreme Court Justices is a very high number for a small county like Berkshire, and we could even claim a fourth — Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. — but just barely. He belongs more to Boston and Harvard than Berkshire County, and yet who knows how much he was influenced by those seven summers.