Carole Owens: How do we fight the infection of a 'malignant normality'?

In April 2017, Harvard Medical School psychiatrist, Robert Jay Lifton said, “… alternate facts, conspiracy theories, racism, science denial and delegitimization of the press become not only acceptable but also the new normal. If we do not confront this evil, it will consume us.”
Lifton made the statement at a conference called “Duty to Warn.” Doctors operate under strict rules of confidentiality, but if there are two conditions — a reasonable prediction of harmful conduct and a foreseeable victim — a doctor has a duty to break confidentiality and warn the one(s) in danger. How chilling to consider that Lifton, Bandy X. Lee, Yale Medical School, and other doctors who joined him, were observing harmful behavior by the president of the United States toward the people of the United States.
So, six years later, to what degree did we confront this evil? To what degree did we allow it to become the new normal?
Long ago, our forefathers thought that newspapers were protection against alternate facts, conspiracy theories and science denial. Inadvertently, today’s media might have done a disservice. They work from a set of rules that may have furthered Trump’s goals. Those rules are: Stay out of the weeds, there are two sides to every story and conflict attracts viewers.
Reporting both sides
In 2017, in Charlottesville, Va., the “Unite the Right” rally erupted in violence. A motorist killed Heather Heyer. Then-President Trump said, “There are very fine people on both sides.”
Current President Joe Biden, then a presidential candidate, said, “With those words, the President of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it.” It was a determining factor in Biden’s decision to run against Trump in 2020. Biden knew what many of us were not ready to admit: Trump was purposefully setting up a false equivalency between lovers of democracy and enemies of democracy.
This first rule — report both sides — sets up a false equivalency just as Trump meant to do. By insisting on reporting both sides as if they were equal, the media elevates and normalizes destructive speech. It creates what Lifton called a “malignant normality.”
Malignancy is the intrusion of an abnormal cell that replicates and attacks the normal cells. Trump came down the escalator into the body politic, abnormal in that he was unlike any other politician. He replicated in that he gave permission to a minority. The conspiracy theorists, the racists, the white supremacists, the radical right, were always with us. They were, however, chastened. They wore hoods, met in secret, and spoke in whispers. Trump gave them permission to shout out the hate and insults, and resort to violence. In Congress, in the courts and on the streets, his replicas obstruct, intimidate, bully and blackmail.
Malignancy in the body sickens and kills; malignancy in society kills what is good and constructive, creates false divisions that kill community. It is not the obligation of the media to become complicit in spreading lies and hate.
Conflict sells
True. In fictional works or factual reporting, create conflict and folks tune in.
Trump and his confederates create conflict. The media covers the conflict creators.
By stirring up conflict, inventing conflicts, or articulating imaginary divisions, they draw in the media and the media becomes the megaphone for the hate speech and lies. The media covering invented conflicts as news makes them newsworthy.
A walk in the weeds
How do we determine harm? To what degree were we harmed? To what degree is the harm irreparable? All over the country, Trump is being investigated, accused, indicted and found liable. To what degree will this mitigate or ameliorate the harm done?
Currently his minions are explaining why it is not criminal to compromise the safety of the United States; not long before that, they were explaining why it was a valid option to crash the American economy. These are minority positions. Minority coalitions, to rule, must resort to violence. In the new MAGA two-step, Trump calls it the Department of Injustice, and Arizona election loser Kari Lake says, “to get to Trump,” the DOJ will have to go through 75,000,000 Americans like her.
How do the rhetoric, the threats and the law-breaking with impunity harm? Under it all, Trump and his followers are destroying the principles that guided us, the assumptions that helped us understand who we were, that defined what we stood for, and what we were willing to fight and die for. Apply that to one individual. Tear away his belief in himself. Challenge what she holds dear. Threaten the safety they rely on. What harm does it do to that individual?
He doesn’t feel as good as he once did; she cannot trust what she once trusted; they find themselves looking over their shoulders. An uneasy America doubts itself. An unsure America needs reminding about the difference between good and evil. An anxious America wonders if our institutions will hold.
Biden remembered. His age — his memory and experience — was his secret weapon. He reminded us that the battle was for democracy itself. He showed us the small decisions and big bad words that were separating our American way from a malignant normality. Reminded, clearer in our minds, we voted in large numbers and voted the man and his replicas out.