It is mind-numbing. It interferes with clear thinking. It is the first step in abandoning good old-fashioned problem solving.
They call it “junk cognition,” and it is hurting us. In “The Influential Mind,” Prof. Tali Sharot, explains that junk cognition amounts to “fake or deceptive arguments that seem irrefutable but prove nothing.”
Junk cognition is the detritus — the stuff left over — stubbornly held on to even after being proved false.
There is a constructive way to argue. The rules of debate are meant to lead to the best outcome, to find the best solution. Each side makes its case with supporting facts. They debate with dignity and respect. They listen as well as speak. The process is as important as the outcome. I isn’t just winning; it really is how we win.
Junk cognition is all around us. Fake, and fallacious arguments do irreparable harm. They trick us out of making sound decisions. They are intended to delude — to win by cheating. Once identified and exposed, there is a chance junk cognition could lose its grip on us. We might identify and discount it.
So here are some examples — call it the top 10 fallacies.
Alternative truth
The “alternative truth” is endorsement of disinformation. Kellyanne Conway standing on the front lawn of the White House explaining that Trump has “alternate facts” is a good example. The most destructive of all the cognitive junk, the alternate truth argument actually denies the existence of truth and facts. It is essential to the death of democracy. Hannah Arendt, in “The Origins of Totalitarianism” (1951), warned that “The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is … people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists.” Alternate facts, the “big lie,” blind loyalty and gaslighting are synonyms. The alternate truth is the child of post-modernism and the death of the Age of Enlightenment. If we are held hostage to this argument, we will not merely make bad decisions, we will be unable to make any decisions.
Ad hominem
Rather than stating countervailing facts, the “argument” is reduced to a personal attack. Rather than Donald Trump presenting a case for his defense, he calls the prosecutor, Jack Smith, “a political hit man.” This piece of junk cognition is called the ad hominem argument.
The a priori argument
Some hold a belief and become deaf to any facts to the contrary. They search for ways to explain away evidence that contradicts that belief. We might think, for example, that adherents of “flat earth theory” are unintelligent. On the contrary, they are devotees of a bias and argue against any challenge to that bias. It is called the a priori argument.
Ableism
Some folks while lying and cheating feel entitled to do so. Some folks, while learning others were lied to and cheated, do not feel sympathy. Ever wonder why? They accept a piece of junk cognition called ableism. The more able person is superior. Therefore, the grifter, superior to the mark, is entitled to the spoils; the mark, weaker or dumber, deserves to be tricked.
The affective fallacy
The affective fallacy is psycho-mumbo-jumbo. It posits that “feelings” are purer that thought — innate and self-validating. Therefore, “that’s how I feel about it” is the final word and immune to challenge or criticism. Even more damaging to rational debate or constructive decision-making is the part of the affective fallacy that says, “I feel it, so it must be true.”
The endorsement fallacy
How does one argue an accusation of prejudice or wrongdoing? One way is to invite or pay a “star” to contradict the accusation. One example might be paying a star to endorse a product. Think Tom Brady telling you to “buy cryptocurrency and be a winner.” Tom Brady is a winner, but that doesn’t make cryptocurrency a good investment.
Magical thinking
Magical Thinking is a presumption that when it matters — provided we have enough faith, pronounce the right spell or prayer — magic or divine intervention will save the day. It is a fallacy that might discourage making our own decision and might deny any other valid argument from logic.
Zero tolerance
Zero tolerance is an argument that handling an emergency justifies disregarding the law and due process. Think 9/11 and the PATRIOT Act. Think the Trump and Biden administrations and Article 42. Declaring the emergency might be an honest response to conditions or it could be a corrupt and cynical argument, politically driven, to grasp power.
Argument from consequences
The argument from consequences is a major fallacy that posits: Since the consequences are so grave, the argument must be false. For example, global warming cannot be true because, if it were, the result would be too devastating to accept. This fallacy is not to be confused with …
”Actions have consequences” argument
This argument says it is a cosmic inevitability that if you do this, then that will happen to you. For example, Trump must go to jail, or our system has failed — very western. In Eastern culture, they are satisfied with just what Trump has suffered since Nov. 3, 2020: the death by a thousand cuts.
These and other logical fallacies prevent rational debate and sound decision-making.
Good government is based on engagement, determination and presentation of facts. That means debate with respect — and without junk cognition.