Adaptation is change in behavior in reaction to external stimuli. Animals and humans change behavior to increase the probability of survival. The changes that are effective are retained, and those that are ineffective are dropped.
Novel coronavirus is an external stimulus causing change in behavior. The debate about masks and the proliferation of conspiracy theories are strictly human. Animals simply strive to survive without theorizing or argument. That is more in line with what businesses do. For businesses it is simple: adapt and survive; leave the theoretical and the political at the door.
A Stockbridge shop owner says: “So much has changed. Yes, we are doing many things to adapt.” Retailers must have a split screen: how to attract customers, and how to keep staff.
A shop on Main Street negotiated additional space in the building to gain access to the rear door. By leaving the front and rear doors open the store has a constant stream of cross ventilation. That helps comfort staff who are in the store for long stretches of time. However, this is New England, and all that cross ventilation will get colder and colder as winter nears. So, many shops negotiated shorter shifts and thereby lessened staff exposure to the public.
All retailers pay special attention to sanitation. Objects and even products touched by customers are disinfected. The number of customers in a store at one time is limited and moving folks through the store more quickly is desirable. The cleaning, and the necessary shepherding of customers in and out, requires extra staff — provided the business can attract customers in the first place.
When businesses were closed last spring, many built online stores. In addition, Williams & Son Country Store in Stockbridge offered a “virtual” FaceTime shopping experience.
“Just email me for an appointment,” owner Teresa O’Brient explained, “and using our smartphone, we’ll take you around the store showing you what’s available and let you pick things out yourself. We’ll package it up and get it to you via your preferred method. Curb pickup, shipping, or local delivery. This can be done for anyone, from anywhere.”
For retailers, ordering became tricky. Stay-at-homes were looking for different products. Trickier was the math: the number of customers declined as costs rose. Additional staff, hand sanitizer, approved disinfectants and the need for more space cost money. Restaurants especially needed extra space. They moved tables outside. On sidewalks and even into the street, the number of tables mushroomed. Some restaurants rented adjacent space to spread out the indoor tables. On top of social distancing, restaurants had to figure out contact tracing. Restaurants encourage reservations and take diners’ telephone numbers. Both are precautions so that if anyone contracts COVID-19, the restaurants can do their part in contact tracing.
To increase sales, restaurants offered carryout, curbside pickup and some offered delivery. Pittsfield argued for indoor dining as winter approaches. Still others are freezing favorite dishes to encourage customers to take out tonight’s and tomorrow’s supper.
Hygiene and sanitation are especially important in kitchens and dining rooms. Once again as costs increase, the customer base decreases. Dangers also increase. Even if indoor dining is approved, the first case of COVID-19 likely will prompt a restaurant to close.
Lodging is possibly more complex. The state maintains a list of states from which an inn or hotel can accept guests. Over the summer there were a number of approved states. Today the acceptable states are Vermont and Hawaii. If a guest is not from Massachusetts, Vermont or Hawaii, they need to produce a negative COVID test or agree to quarantine for 14 days. It is hard to attract guests, and if the inn does, then sanitation and social distancing present challenges. It is so difficult that not all will make it. Some closed voluntarily hoping to reopen in 2021. Others will never reopen.
Our local businesses are trying. They are adapting as quickly and effectively as possible. Help if you can: Shop local and plan a staycation at a local inn. They need us now, and we need them. This is not an area of chains and big-box stores — this is the land of mom-and-pop establishments. We help them survive and they help us preserve our way of life.