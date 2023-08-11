What is the difference between fascism and democracy? Institutionalized meanness.
Democracy attempts to promote and protect fundamental rights and communal good. The philosophical underpinning of democracy is the Golden Rule.
Fascism normalizes meanness and makes it acceptable. It elevates the bully. Fascism does so because that is how it gains and maintains power. The philosophical underpinning of fascism is “might makes right.”
Democracy seeks to serve, please and thereby win over the majority. After all, every election day, the people can fire the elected officials. Fascism seeks to frighten and bully the populace into compliance. Meanness discourages dissent.
What is meaner than grabbing a baby from its mother? What is meaner than shooting children as they sit in school? What is meaner than sinking razor wire in a body of water where people are crossing? What is meaner than criminalizing pregnant women and their doctors as they seek the best treatments? What is meaner than taking people who do not know the country or the language, throwing them in a bus without food or water, and dumping them out 1,500 miles away? What is meaner than upending someone’s life with false accusations? What is meaner than telling a Gold Star family that the real heroes are the ones who lived? What is meaner than persecuting the only remaining child of a deeply committed family man?
This is meaner: rationalizing and defending the behavior, doubling down and continuing the behavior, promising to escalate the behavior if given the power to do so. Even after observing the pain and destruction caused, refusing to apologize, refusing to make it right, and absolutely refusing to cease and desist. That is meaner.
Why do authoritarians do it? To make us inured to such behavior and demonstrate to us that there are no consequences. Do we really believe that there are people Black enough, brown enough, gay enough, foreign-born enough, opinionated enough with opinions not our own to justify hanging, beating, imprisoning and disenfranchising? Fascists tell you there are. Manipulating the truth makes the fascist seem right. Absent facts, the people cannot decide about truth, cannot make fine distinctions or good decisions. That is why fascism begins with a concerted effort to kill the truth.
Truth is the point of agreement from which we begin reasonable discussion, problem solving and decision making. Facts are immutable. They are the goal posts, the boundaries, within which we operate. What happens when someone challenges the truth? What happens when someone suggests there are alternative facts?
We know the answer; we are living it.
What good did it do to deny global warming as the soles of sneakers melt on Arizona sidewalks? What good will it do to call verbal abuse free speech and deny the meanness seeping into our common discourse? We now know the tension, confusion and conflict we experience when the goal posts are moved and truth challenged.
So why do they do it? It is in that space, the place where people are unmoored from accepted truth, trusted facts and respected professionals, that people can be convinced the old way failed. In that space, the meanies can grab power.
They are coming for us and our institutions. They cannot be rationally dissuaded; they will not stop. A few rallied behind them. The majority did not. Since the majority never do, they have a plan for that. If the majority is against them, only allow a minority to vote. If they can never convince the majority, arm the minority.
Here is the good news. The majority know the First Amendment does not grant the right to say whatever we like. We cannot falsely accuse, slander or libel; bear false witness; threaten. No law allows accusation without proof, punishment without due process. We know there are responsibilities that accompany every right.
Moreover, there are consequences. The chief meanie was voted out along with many of his cohorts. In addition, illegal actions are being investigated, indicted and prosecuted. In that way, democracy works — slowly, cautiously, less colorfully but unrelentingly.
We rely on many things, not the least of which has been a mild climate. There is also a social and a political climate. What if they are all getting harsher? Meaner? Less mild and less merciful? What do we rely on then?
There is a formal and an informal organization. Where the law stops, social norms pick up. We are in charge, or we can be. We can say no to mean speech, we can vote out the bad guys and we can insist on impeaching elected officials who are acting daft, that is, in contravention of existing law and in opposition to the will of the people.
Did they convince us? They did not. Will we convince them? Probably not, but we can demand they stand back and stand down.