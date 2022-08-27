Contrary to other reports, neither of the big issues in today’s news are unprecedented. Admittedly, neither is exactly the same, but close enough. So close that decisions made 215 years ago, in 1807, are relevant now; so close that we can learn from what happened then.
So, what happened then?
The allegation
U.S. President Thomas Jefferson accused his rival, former Vice President Aaron Burr, of treason. Allegedly, Burr attempted to use his international connections and national supporters to establish an independent country in an area of the southwestern United States and parts of Mexico.
Burr asserted his innocence, stating he simply wanted to farm the 40,000 acres — located in the territory that is now Texas — leased to him by the Spanish Crown.
Burr stood trial in Richmond, Va.; Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Marshall presided.
Allegedly, informants wrote Jefferson and reported that Burr tried to involve them in a nefarious plot to create a separate nation. However, there were no attacks and no mustering of troops. It was unclear if there were any troops.
Burr was a Revolutionary War hero who had variously served as a U.S. senator, state attorney general and assemblyman from New York state, as well as vice president of the United States. Burr adamantly denied all charges against “my honor, my character, and my patriotism.”
Burr was acquitted, but his reputation was in tatters, and his political career was over.
As an aside, after the trial, Burr returned to Stockbridge to the home of his uncle and guardian to recuperate before going abroad. Upon his return from Europe, for a while Burr assumed the last name Edwards, the surname of his guardian, Timothy Edwards, and grandfather the Rev. Jonathan Edwards.
The Supreme Court
Marshall was no fan of Jefferson and was not enthusiastic about presiding over the trial. However, the chief justice saw an opportunity. The Constitution did not define the role of the Supreme Court as clearly as Marshall wished. The trial was a way to better define the role and power of the court.
As part of the trial, Marshall brought into question executive privilege, state secrets privilege (including retention of papers) and the independence of the executive.
Any of this sounding familiar? Who knew that in 1807, Marshall, Burr and Jefferson laid the groundwork for things that we face today?
How did Marshall rule and what does it mean for us?
Marshall had to consider the definition of treason and whether intent was sufficient for conviction or if actions were necessary to convict. Marshall ruled that because Burr had not committed an act of war, he could not be found guilty.
Marshall cited Article III of the Constitution that defined treason: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them [the states], or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.”
The First Amendment guaranteed Burr the right to verbally oppose the government. To merely suggest war, even to engage in a conspiracy, was not enough. To be convicted of treason, Marshall ruled, an overt act must be committed and proven with evidence.
Marshall wrote: “There must be an actual assembling of men for the treasonable purpose, to constitute a levying of war.”
Burr’s lawyers asked Chief Justice Marshall to subpoena Jefferson, claiming that they needed documents from Jefferson to accurately present their case.
Jefferson, still a sitting president, responded that, as president, he was “Reserving the necessary right of the President of the U.S. to decide, independently of all other authority, what papers, coming to him as President, the public interests permit to be communicated, and to whom.”
Jefferson also insisted that all relevant papers had been made available, and that he was not subject to the court’s writ because he held executive privilege. He argued he should not be subject to the commands of the judiciary because the Constitution guaranteed the executive branch’s independence from the judicial branch.
Marshall issued the subpoena. Jefferson complied. The earth moved. The precedent was set. In one fell swoop, Marshall established that, like all citizens, the president was subject to the law — and no one was above it. In a minor concession, Marshall vowed to consider Jefferson’s office and avoid “vexatious and unnecessary subpoenas.”
Marshall used the trial well. His rulings strengthened the court’s position as a coequal branch of government with the legislative and executive branches.
The power of judicial review
As important as establishing the judiciary’s equality, his decisions established the court’s power of judicial review — that is, the acceptance, as a fundamental part of the United States government, that the actions of the executive and legislative branches of government are subject to review and possible invalidation by the judiciary.
In one trial, Marshall made sure much changed. He defined and strengthened the court and made manifest that the Supreme Court was the final interpreter of constitutional law, held the power of judicial review and could subpoena the president of the United States. Burr was weakened, and so, in a way, was Jefferson, but Marshall and his court reigned supreme.