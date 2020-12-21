Airbnb is no mom-and-pop business.
According to thestreet.com, with its initial public offering, “Airbnb Hits $100 Billion Valuation.”
In that same IPO, the company warned that the only problem facing Airbnb is local regulations. In a Dec. 9 column, The Wall Street Journal conducted a nationwide survey and cataloged the problems. The Journal headline read: “Unhappy Neighbors Are Fighting Back … The company … warned its success depends on managing unfavorable local laws in the face of angry neighbors.”
The issue hits homeOn Dec. 10, the last item on the agenda of the Stockbridge Select Board meeting was a problem presented by 10 Stockbridge neighbors.
A house in their neighborhood was purchased by a nonoccupant-owner as a business. The business was short-term rentals through the online booker, Airbnb.
The neighbors’ complaints included noise, a general unsightliness with large dumpsters in the yard and overcrowding.
OvercrowdingAccording to the Tri-Town Health Department, the three-bedroom house had a septic tank rated for six occupants, but the property was advertised as a “party house” able to accommodate 15.
Tenant comments posted on Airbnb, said, at one point, the septic system apparently failed as there was a strong odor of sewage in the front yard.
Nonoccupant ownersIn general, the neighbors’ complaint was that a nonoccupant owner did not care about the neighborhood as much as an occupant would, and that this new style business is not subject to the same regulations as a B&B or an inn would be. The neighbors appealed to the Select Board for help.
No regulationsTown Administrator Michael Canales explained that the commonwealth placed no regulations on “Airbnb”-type businesses. Regulation was left to local governments.
Other towns, for example Lenox, have worked on the issue for some time and passed an “Airbnb” regulation. Other Berkshire towns and villages including Stockbridge has no regulations in place for this new-style business.
Appeal to elected officialsThe neighbors appealed to the two Planning Board members present. One said a general bylaw regulating this new type of business could and should be written.
Since the town is paying for one consulting planner and the Planning Board requested funds for another, perhaps one of them could draft a proposed bylaw to regulate this hybrid in time for town meeting. However, the second Planning Board member pushed back and did not want the consultants to address a new issue.
Emerging problemsThe issues before the Planning Board are many years old without movement. These issues have been addressed before and there are bylaws in place to regulate these old issues.
The goal is to alter the bylaws, and some disagree that there is need to address them again. On the other hand, the issue presented by the neighbors is the cutting edge of an emerging problem.
The specific example may be an extreme case, but an extreme case may be a gift. In its extremity, it clearly demonstrates the breadth of the problems Stockbridge needs to address and regulate.
And that’s not allThe changes caused by the novel coronavirus have been swift and may be permanent. For example, earlier this year there was a seeming “flight to safety.” The less dense population and low number of novel coronavirus cases in Berkshire County was very attractive. Houses sold at a rate never before seen. Anecdotal evidence from real estate attorneys matched the statistics. Everything sold. Currently there is very little housing stock left; much of what remains for sale is undeveloped land.
Long-time residents remember the endless discussions about attracting tourists and trying to extend the tourist season. Folks remember the plans to attract developers to broaden the tax base. This is a new world. Those are old problems. Today Berkshire County is very popular. Our elected officials have to adjust and calculate the impact of this new world.
Addressing ChangeChange is inevitable. In Stockbridge we urge the PB to be flexible and responsive to emerging problems. In other Berkshire towns and villages, we urge elected officials to recognize the new problems and address them.
These particular problems go to the heart of what our community is and will be in the future? Guiding the answers to these problems is the very essence of good planning and good government.
There is a term in sailing — “yare.” It means quick to the helm — responding promptly — managing well.
There is another sailing term — “in irons.” It means stalled, unable to move. May our planning boards and other elected officials be yare and not “in irons” — not stalled and unable to maneuver as the world around us rapidly changes.