History is written by the victors — except in the rare instance when it is not.
In 1939, authors Christina Marquand and Sarah Sedgwick wrote, “The Stockbridge of today, swept clean of its original owners, the Indians, is what the Williams and the English families up on the hill built for us.”
In March 1736, the General Court in Boston granted six square miles (23,040 acres) on the Housatonic River north of Sheffield to the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Nation. In addition, six white families, “the English” — missionary John Sergeant, brothers Timothy and Joseph Woodbridge, Ephraim Williams, Ephraim Brown, and Josiah Jones — were granted 400 acres each. The Mohicans retained 90 percent, the English 10 percent of the settlement called Indian Town. Later, it would be renamed Stockbridge.
Highway robbery
Col. John Stoddard, the surveyor, laid out 32 meadow lots along either side of the river for the Mohicans. The six “settling lots” for the English were on the hill. The Mohicans expressed concerns, even fear, but were assured by Stoddard that the law would protect them and their property.
In “The Red Man Dispossessed” (New England Quarterly, March 1994), Lion Miles traces the dispossession and ousting of the Mohicans from their land: “The Indians found the English were not content with [the land grants]. The Indians charged that the English claimed lands amounting to 4800 acres, twice the 2400 originally allocated.”
The methods of theft were various. With Williams in the lead and others following, many questionable practices were employed.
The whites purchased land from the Mohicans for outrageously low prices without first securing the approval of the General Court. The approval was required precisely to ensure fair prices.
To avoid involvement of the General Court, the English swapped land. The Mohicans did not understand relative land values and were duped. To avoid involvement of the General Court, the English “leased” land for 500 years — so long a lease was tantamount to purchase.
The English asked Mohicans to pledge their lands as collateral knowing the General Court forbid the practice in order to protect the Indians’ holdings. A cash-strapped people had liens on a significant share of their holdings, and the English were able to call loans and grab their land.
When all else failed, the land-grabbers bribed and bought votes. During the 1763 Town Meeting, Williams secured votes by questionable means. A voter had to be a male who lived in town at least three months and had 40 shillings, or property equal to that amount. Williams introduced nine young men as voters whose credentials were questionable but whose loyalty to him was not. Anything to increase his land holdings.
The others
There were those who sought to defend the Mohicans, their rights and property. Chief among them was John Sergeant, but Sergeant died prematurely in 1749. Both Timothy and Joseph Woodbridge fought for the Mohicans after Sergeant’s death.
Joseph called Williams on his shenanigans: “Williams and a party he has made … are endeavoring not only to get all the power but all our lands too into their hands.”
The General Court in Boston believed it advantageous to befriend and defend the Mohicans as a defense against the French on their western frontier. However, when the threat of a French invasion was removed after Quebec fell in 1759, the General Court lost interest in the Mohicans, and the Mohicans lost any legal protection. The Woodbridge brothers were outmaneuvered politically by Williams. Increasingly, the General Court upheld the theft of land by Williams.
Miles wrote that “when the French Indian War was over, English settlers poured into Western Massachusetts looking for cheap land. By the end of 1759, more than one thousand English families had migrated into the northern part of Berkshire County without making payment to the tribe for the lands on which they settled.”
Indian lands were dwindling, and compared to the influx of English, so were their numbers.
The last strip of Mohican ground
The last bit of land under Mohican control was their burial ground. It was given in exchange for “$10 and services rendered” to a white man whom they trusted.
Miles writes: “In 1809 they granted to Dr. Oliver Partridge … the Indian burial ground on condition that ‘the bones of our Ancestors may there lie undisturbed.’“
Partridge could fence the property and use it but “tilling or breaking up the Soil” — that which might disturb the bones — was forbidden.
Their land gone, unable to sustain their living members, the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohican Nation did what they could for their dead. With that they left the village that once, ironically, was called Indian Town.